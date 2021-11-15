Nation Other News 15 Nov 2021 Moderate rainfall at ...
Moderate rainfall at most places in AP: IMD

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 15, 2021, 7:12 am IST
Updated Nov 15, 2021, 7:12 am IST
P.N. Prasad of the Indian Meteorological Department said that there was no change in the system that persisted over the same region
However, private weather portal Skymet said the sea surface temperature in the Bay of Bengal was favourable for the depression to intensify into a cyclone. Representational Image. (PTI)
Vishakhapatanam: The low pressure area over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining Thailand coast moved slightly west-northwest wards and lay over central parts of the Andaman Sea on Sunday evening, an IMD report said.

P.N. Prasad of the Indian Meteorological  Department said that there was no change in the system that persisted over the same region. It is likely to move west-northwest wards and become well marked over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining the Southeast Bay of Bengal by Monday.

 

Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west–northwest wards across east-central and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal, concentrate into a depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal by November 17 and reach south Andhra Pradesh coast around November 18.

Skymet further said that if the system reached the cyclone stage, it would be called Jawad, as suggested by Saudi Arabia.

 

The IMD report forecast light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places over south coastal Odisha for three days beginning November 17.

