HC reserves orders on MBBS students’ plea

Published Nov 16, 2021, 6:49 am IST
The students approached the court stating that they had failed in the exams due to the out of syllabus questions and new pattern
When the court questioned the varsity whether it was willing to conduct a second supplementary exam as a one-time measure because the pandemic crippled all spheres of life, the university said it had to obtain NMC permission. (PTI)
Hyderabad: Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Monday reserved the orders in a batch of petitions filed by MBBS students and their parents, seeking second supplementary examinations for MBBS. The students approached the court stating that they had failed in the exams due to the out of syllabus questions and new pattern chosen by the university in conducting exams. They appealed to the court that they could lose one year if the second supplementary exams were not conducted.

Students have been complaining about the missing multiple-choice questions (MCQ) section in their exams. National Medical Commission (NMC) regulations and guidelines say that 20 per cent of the question paper must contain MCQs whereas Kaloji University completely eliminated this section, they said. When the court questioned the varsity whether it was willing to conduct a second supplementary exam as a one-time measure because the pandemic crippled all spheres of life, the university said it had to obtain NMC permission. The NMC counsel, however, said it was for the university to explain whether it deviated from the pattern fixed by the NMC.

 

