Nation Other News 15 Nov 2021 Banker ends life ove ...
Nation, In Other News

Banker ends life over harassment

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 15, 2021, 2:21 am IST
Updated Nov 15, 2021, 7:05 am IST
Identified as 36-year-old, Santosh Kumar was an employee of Bank of America
Based on a complaint from Kumar’s mother, the Golconda police booked a suspicious death case and are investigating. Representational Image. (DC File Image)
 Based on a complaint from Kumar’s mother, the Golconda police booked a suspicious death case and are investigating. Representational Image. (DC File Image)

Hyderabad: A banker from Shaikpet ended his life by suicide at his residence on Saturday allegedly due to harassment from his wife, said the police.

Identified as 36-year-old, Santosh Kumar was an employee of Bank of America. “Kumar had a love marriage with Kalyani, 30, in 2013, and the couple have a son,” informed police.

 

The victim’s mother and brother, in a complaint to the police alleged that Kumar was under constant torture from his wife.  

Police said the couple had issues for almost one-and-a-half year, following which Kalyani was living at her mother’s place at Kulsumpura with her son from August this year.  “The couple was also attending counselling sessions at Bharosa centre,” said the Golconda police inspector K. Chandrashekhar Reddy. However, the situation between the two worsened.

On Saturday, when the family saw Kumar frothing from the mouth they rushed him to a private hospital where he succumbed while undergoing treatment on Sunday.  Based on a complaint from Kumar’s mother, the Golconda police booked a suspicious death case and are investigating.

 

...
Tags: committetd suicide
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 15 November 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Southern Zonal Council meeting was chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah at the temple town of Tirupati. (DC Image)

Jagan Mohan suggests plan to share river water among states

S-400 air defence missile system (ANI file photo)

Russia starts delivery of S-400 air defence missile systems to India

Claiming that the Centre was able to achieve the distinction of administering 111 crore vaccine doses as of Sunday during the Covid-19 pandemic, Shah stated that this was a big achievement and an example of cooperative federalism. (DC Image)

India's growth minus South is unimaginable, says Amit Shah

DMHO Dr Leelaprasad said 11 of the affected were discharged and the rest continued under treatment in the hospitals. Representational Image. (DC File Image)

23 tribals hospitalised after woman’s death due to food poisoning in Vizag agency



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Very 'egalitarian' people outside liquor outlets: Kerala High Court

Long queues seen outside a liquor shop in Kozhikode. (Photo: PTI)

Southwest monsoon has withdrawn from country, says IMD

Rain clouds fill the sky as people travel in a ferry in Kochi, Kerala. (AP)

Tigers entering from Maharashtra add to woes of Telangana forest officials

A senior officer working in Kagaznagar forest division said that they were under tremendous pressure because tigers are migrating from Tadoba Andhari tiger reserve in Maharashtra and also because of a steady increase in the population of other animals. (DC file photo)

Puducherry govt allows sale of firecrackers ahead of Diwali

Diwali in Puducherry was muted and low-key affairs last year due to COVID-19-induced lockdown. (Photo: PTI/File)

Nambi Narayanan influenced CBI probe in ISRO spy case: Kerala High Court told

Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->