Banker ends life over harassment

Hyderabad: A banker from Shaikpet ended his life by suicide at his residence on Saturday allegedly due to harassment from his wife, said the police.

Identified as 36-year-old, Santosh Kumar was an employee of Bank of America. “Kumar had a love marriage with Kalyani, 30, in 2013, and the couple have a son,” informed police.

The victim’s mother and brother, in a complaint to the police alleged that Kumar was under constant torture from his wife.

Police said the couple had issues for almost one-and-a-half year, following which Kalyani was living at her mother’s place at Kulsumpura with her son from August this year. “The couple was also attending counselling sessions at Bharosa centre,” said the Golconda police inspector K. Chandrashekhar Reddy. However, the situation between the two worsened.

On Saturday, when the family saw Kumar frothing from the mouth they rushed him to a private hospital where he succumbed while undergoing treatment on Sunday. Based on a complaint from Kumar’s mother, the Golconda police booked a suspicious death case and are investigating.