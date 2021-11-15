23 tribals hospitalised after woman’s death due to food poisoning in Vizag agency

DMHO Dr Leelaprasad said 11 of the affected were discharged and the rest continued under treatment in the hospitals. Representational Image. (DC File Image)

Vishakhapatanam: A middle aged woman died and 23 others are under treatment after they consumed stale meat in Bonangi village under GK Veedhi mandal in Visakhapatnam three days ago.

Reports from the agency said the villagers celebrated an event at which they took liquor and ate stale meat. They started vomiting and complained of stomach pain and diarrhoea. The affected 24 tribals including seven women were admitted to the community hospital in Chintapalle and the PHCs in RV Nagar and GK Veedhi.

The deceased was Kasulamma, who died on Sunday morning in Chintapalle. “She was a chronic kidney patient and often underwent dialysis. Food poisoning did her in,’’ said additional DMHO Dr Leelaprasad. He said 11 of the affected were discharged and the rest continued under treatment in the hospitals.

The tribals belonged to a primitive tribal group and often consumed stale meat after consuming liquor. PTG adivasis mostly consume beef and have the habit of burying the surplus meat in a pit for consumption later, a source said.