Nation Other News 15 Nov 2021 23 tribals hospitali ...
Nation, In Other News

23 tribals hospitalised after woman’s death due to food poisoning in Vizag agency

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 15, 2021, 2:45 am IST
Updated Nov 15, 2021, 7:08 am IST
Reports from the agency said the villagers celebrated an event at which they took liquor and ate stale meat
DMHO Dr Leelaprasad said 11 of the affected were discharged and the rest continued under treatment in the hospitals. Representational Image. (DC File Image)
 DMHO Dr Leelaprasad said 11 of the affected were discharged and the rest continued under treatment in the hospitals. Representational Image. (DC File Image)

Vishakhapatanam: A middle aged woman died and 23 others are under treatment after they consumed stale meat in Bonangi village under GK Veedhi mandal in Visakhapatnam three days ago.

Reports from the agency said the villagers celebrated an event at which they took liquor and ate stale meat. They started vomiting and complained of stomach pain and diarrhoea. The affected 24 tribals including seven women were admitted to the community hospital in Chintapalle and the PHCs in RV Nagar and GK Veedhi.

 

The deceased was Kasulamma, who died on Sunday morning in Chintapalle. “She was a chronic kidney patient and often underwent dialysis. Food poisoning did her in,’’ said additional DMHO Dr Leelaprasad. He said 11 of the affected were discharged and the rest continued under treatment in the hospitals.

The tribals belonged to a primitive tribal group and often consumed stale meat after consuming liquor. PTG adivasis mostly consume beef and have the habit of burying the surplus meat in a pit for consumption later, a source said.

 

...
Tags: food poisioning, ptg adivasis
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Horoscope 15 November 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Manipur CM N Biren Singh· paid floral tributes to the gallant soldiers who had martyred in a horrifying ambush attack. (PTI)

Manipur ambush was in retaliation: Terrorists

However, private weather portal Skymet said the sea surface temperature in the Bay of Bengal was favourable for the depression to intensify into a cyclone. Representational Image. (PTI)

Moderate rainfall at most places in AP: IMD

Southern Zonal Council meeting was chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah at the temple town of Tirupati. (DC Image)

Jagan Mohan suggests plan to share river water among states

S-400 air defence missile system (ANI file photo)

Russia starts delivery of S-400 air defence missile systems to India



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Very 'egalitarian' people outside liquor outlets: Kerala High Court

Long queues seen outside a liquor shop in Kozhikode. (Photo: PTI)

Southwest monsoon has withdrawn from country, says IMD

Rain clouds fill the sky as people travel in a ferry in Kochi, Kerala. (AP)

Tigers entering from Maharashtra add to woes of Telangana forest officials

A senior officer working in Kagaznagar forest division said that they were under tremendous pressure because tigers are migrating from Tadoba Andhari tiger reserve in Maharashtra and also because of a steady increase in the population of other animals. (DC file photo)

Puducherry govt allows sale of firecrackers ahead of Diwali

Diwali in Puducherry was muted and low-key affairs last year due to COVID-19-induced lockdown. (Photo: PTI/File)

Nambi Narayanan influenced CBI probe in ISRO spy case: Kerala High Court told

Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->