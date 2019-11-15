Hyderabad: Siblings die, water blamed

The siblings’ viscera will go for forensic analysis to pinpoint the cause of death.

Hyderabad: Tragedy struck auto-driver Mohammed Mastan’s family when his daughters Mehak Begum (9) and Minhaz Begum (11) died within a span of two hours, allegedly due to adulterated food and/or contaminated water at Rajendranagar on Wednesday.

Aggrieved over the death of his daughters, Mohammed Mastan, an auto driver, lodged a police complaint. The siblings’ viscera will go for forensic analysis to pinpoint the cause of death.

Mastan lives at MM Pahadi area in Rajendr-anagar, along with wife Rizwana Begum and the school-going daughters. On Tuesday, the girls were at home when they both started vomiting and suffering diarrhea. It went on till afternoon, and their mother also developed the same symptoms. They were taken to Shams Clinic where doctors prescribed general medicines and sent them home. The medication did not help.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Mastan, worried at his daughters’ deteriorating health, took them to a faith healer in Hafeezpet, Miyapur. By afternoon, the children were taken to a private hospital at Miyapur. Doctors admitted Mehak but advised that Minhaz be taken to Niloufer Hospital at Nampally for better treatment.

Minhaz was rushed to the hospital in Nampally, but was dead on arrival. While the family was taking her body home, they heard further terrible news: that Mehak died while being treated. The deaths took place between 4 pm and 6 pm.

The bodies were shifted to Osmania General Hospital for a postmortem. Later they were handed over to Mastan.

“I do not know what caused my children this grave condition,” Mastan told the media. “The police must probe and find out.”

Rajendranagar inspector G. Suresh said a case of suspicious death has been registered. The children’s mother complained of the same complications but has recovered.

“The viscera report would provide details on the cause of death. Contaminated water and food adulteration could be the reason for the deterioration in the girls’ health,” he said.