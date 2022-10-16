  
Kishan Reddy sends another science city reminder to CM

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 16, 2022, 1:46 am IST
Updated Oct 16, 2022, 7:13 am IST
Union minister G. Kishan Reddy sent a fourth letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrasheskar Rao for establishing a science city in Hyderabad. (DC File Image)
HYDERABAD: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy has sent a fourth letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrasheskar Rao seeking a detailed project report for establishing a science city in Hyderabad.

He first wrote on December 15, 2021, followed by reminders on May 6 and July 28 of this year.

Reddy sought a detailed project report (DPR), including allotment of 25 acres of land in Hyderabad, physical report of the site, feasibility report and demand survey by the state government.

He said that the scientific city would promote the city as the hub for scientific innovation. It would have state-of-the-art communication tools and the technology would provide an experiment-based learning ambience for students.

The letter stressed that the Centre had found that Hyderabad was ideally fit for the greenfield science city as it already boasts of many development and research centres and scientific institutes.

The minister also took to social media platform Twitter to post the letter saying, “There are many R&D centres & scientific institutes of national importance in Hyderabad whose inputs & guidance can be leveraged in building a "world class science city". Wrote yet another letter to HCM, TS urging to send a proposal with DPR for the same.”

