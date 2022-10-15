  
'Bad bosses' not top reason for employees' job switch, finds survey

State government employees in Kolkata (PTI)
BENGALURU: Poor career growth and not 'bad bosses' is the top reason for employees' job switch, according to a survey. Bosses who focus more on work-life balance are preferred by employees, it said.

The survey was conducted by Naukri.com to understand the relationship between Indian employees and their managers, the job site said in a statement on Saturday.

World Boss Day is celebrated on October 16.

The job site said the survey was conducted with over 4,600 employees across the sectors and experience levels, wherein 37 per cent of the total respondents were professionals with over 12 years of work experience.

The survey found that the opportunity to grow within an organisation is what makes professionals stay in their current organisations.

The majority of respondents (41 per cent) mentioned poor career growth as the key reason for leaving their last organisations, followed by bad work culture and company policies (34 per cent).

Interestingly, only 33 per cent mentioned that they left their last organisation due to bad bosses.Over 31 per cent of employees prefer managers who motivate them to perform better and give timely feedback.

Indian managers usually follow one-way communication channels (from managers to subordinates), as mentioned by 36 per cent of employees who took the survey. A majority of employees prefer bosses who focus on maintaining a work-life balance.

As per the employee survey, male leaders are considered to be adaptive in nature when employees were asked to vote for them on various attributes.
“Apart from this, being approachable and open-minded are the other key traits that make males ideal bosses,” said the job site.

In this context, when it enquired about what attributes make female employees good bosses, respondents said that they are better at promoting work-life balance and showing respectful behaviours to their subordinates.

