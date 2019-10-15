Nation Other News 15 Oct 2019 INX Media Case: P Ch ...
Nation, In Other News

INX Media Case: P Chidambaram to be arrested by ED tomorrow

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 15, 2019, 4:42 pm IST
Updated Oct 15, 2019, 5:03 pm IST
The agency, which accuses him of money laundering in the same case, had moved two applications yesterday seeking custody.
Chidambaram will arrested in the morning and he will be produced in court around 4 pm when the agency applies for his custody. (Photo: PTI)
 Chidambaram will arrested in the morning and he will be produced in court around 4 pm when the agency applies for his custody. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Former Union Minister P Chidambaram will be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate tomorrow after a special court in Delhi agreed to the agency's request for the custodial interrogation of the 74-year-old who has been in Tihar jail since September 5 in the INX Media case, NDTV reported.

The agency, which accuses him of money laundering in the same case, had moved two applications yesterday -- to formally arrest Chidambaram and seek his custody.

 

The court gave two options to the agency: To question Chidambaram at the court premises for half an hour and then move application for custody, and sending him to Tihar jail for now and arresting him from there.

The agency settled for the second option. Chidambaram will arrested in the morning and he will be produced in court around 4 pm when the agency applies for his custody.

...
Tags: chidambaram, inx media
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

PM Narendra Modi addressing election rally in Haryana. (Photo: ANI)

'Don't skip voting, presuming Modi's victory is evident, says PM

Students entering the premises of NIT Srinagar on Monday. (Photo: ANI)

Kashmir: NIT reopens in Srinagar after 2 months

The SP leader said he was paying the prize for protecting the interests of people of Rampur. (Photo: PTI)

Now, I am even accused of stealing goats and hens: Azam Khan

The decision to do away with it was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Monday and the government claims to save about Rs 40 crore annually by annulling the pension scheme. (Photo: ANI)

Need more efforts to improve situation in Kashmir: Sachin Pilot



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Flipkart one ups against Amazon; to set up food retail unit in India

In line with the Government of India's FDI policy, which allows 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in food retail for food produced and manufactured in India, Flipkart is applying for appropriate licenses from the government, Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said in a statement.
 

‘Never give up’: First visually challenged woman assumes charge as IAS officer

Pranjal Patil, the country’s first visually challenged woman IAS officer, as she assumed charge as the Sub Collector of Thiruvananthapuram here on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Apple iPhone 11 review: Beautifully, unapologetically Apple!

. If you are one of those who loves a little bit of character or a playful appearance on your iOS device, then the iPhone 11 is the one meant for you.
 

Martin Scorsese criticises Marvel films again, says 'we need cinema to step up'

The legendary filmmaker recently commented that Marvel films are 'not cinema'.
 

Deepika Padukone likely to star in 'dark romantic' film, find out details

Deepika Padukone.
 

Top 5 car news of the week: 2020 Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Thar, BS6 cars

Mahindra is expected to debut the second-gen Thar at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Kashmir: NIT reopens in Srinagar after 2 months

Students entering the premises of NIT Srinagar on Monday. (Photo: ANI)

Security forces alerted as terror outfits plan attack on Jammu-Srinagar NH

According to an input accessed exclusively by ANI, the terrorists can use car bombs to target the security forces.(Photo: ANI)

IAF action against 6 officers in Mi-17 chopper crash, 2 to face court-martial

Photo: Representational image

Post FM’s call, withdrawal limit for PMC Bank increased to Rs 40,000

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: ANI)

SC refuses to entertain plea for linking of social media with Aadhaar

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham