TTD plans cultural shows to allure devotees during Srivari Brahmotsavams

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has been gearing up to showcase different folk-art forms and puranic episodes as part of the cultural programmes accompanying the Vahana Sevas at the ensuing Srivari annual Brahmotsavams in Tirumala.

The temple management has been roping in eminent pundits to give erudite commentaries during the Vahana Sevas, along with 88 cultural teams from seven states and Puducherry as well, to perform and allure devotees during the nine-day festivities. The Srivari Brahmotsavams will be conducted in a grand manner this year from September 27 to October 5.

According to the temple officials, all arrangements, rehearsals, and preparations are completed to provide Dharmic, Bhakti Sangeet, and religious discourses by the coordinated efforts of Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP), Annamacharya, Dasa Sahitya, and Alwar Divya Prabandham Projects of TTD, and Sri Venkateswara College of Music and Dance.

Besides artists from the southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, performers from Maharashtra, Odisha, and Puducherry will also present folk arts and dances during the Brahmotsavams. Among the 88 teams, 50 from HDPP, 24 from Dasa Sahitya Project and 14 from Annamacharya Project will display their skills in folk dances and puranic lore during the Vahana Sevas.

All 63 teams from AP will showcase Galagala bhajan, Chakka bhajan, Pillanagovi bhajan, Tappata Gullu, Lambadi dance, Kolatas, Keelu Gurralu and Dappulu, while two teams from Telangana will present Chakka bhajan and Kolatas. The women's teams from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will present Karakattam, Pambai Bayalattam, Poyakal Kuttire, Mayalata, Kaliyattam, and Kolatas.

While 12 teams from Karnataka plan to present various dance forms like Dollu Kunita, Puja Kunita, Somana Kunita Kamasala, Tamate forms, the Maharashtra teams are geared to present Dindi bhajan, Drums, while teams from Odisha and Kerala will showcase their local art forms.

The TTD also fine tuned more activities to be presented at various platforms like Nada Neerajanam and Asthana Mandapam at Tirumala, Mahati auditorium, Annamacharya Kala Mandiram and Ramachandra Pushkarini in Tirupati.