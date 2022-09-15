  
Peace pact signed with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets tribal leaders during signing of a peace agreement with eight tribal militant organisations ('Adivasi' groups) of Assam, at North Block in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday signed an agreement with eight tribal militant organisations based in Assam to bring a lasting peace in some areas of the state.

The tripartite agreement among the central and state governments and the eight groups, including All Adivasi National Liberation Army, Adivasi Cobra Militant of Assam, Birsa Commando Force, Santhal Tiger Force, and Adivasi People's Army, was signed here in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma among others.

The groups are in ceasefire since 2012 and living in designated camps.

"I am sure signing of the agreement will usher in a new era of peace and harmony in Assam," Sarma said.

Except the hardline faction of the banned ULFA, led by Paresh Baruah, and the Kamatapur Liberation Organisation, all other rebel groups active in the state have entered into peace agreements with the government.

In January, all cadres belonging to the Tiwa Liberation Army and the United Gorkha People's Organisations surrendered with arms and ammunition.

In August, the Kuki Tribal Union militants laid down their arms.

In December 2020, around 4,100 cadres belonging to all factions of the Bodo militant group NDFB had surrendered their arms before the authorities.

