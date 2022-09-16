  
Nation Other News 15 Sep 2022 Pandemonium in AP as ...
Nation, In Other News

Pandemonium in AP assembly, TD MLAs suspended

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 16, 2022, 1:12 am IST
Updated Sep 16, 2022, 1:12 am IST
TD MLAs rushed into the well and climbed on to the podium repeatedly. (Photo: Representational/Facebook)
 TD MLAs rushed into the well and climbed on to the podium repeatedly. (Photo: Representational/Facebook)

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Assembly’s monsoon session started on a stormy note on Thursday with acrimonious scenes and protests from Opposition Telugu Desam legislators. Unruly TD legislators were suspended from the house for a day at the height of the protests.

Speaker Tammineni Sitaram tried in vain to conduct the business but TD MLAs rushed into the well and climbed on to the podium repeatedly.

The questioned hour commenced at 9 am but the TD raised adjournment motions on unemployment and other issues and showed placards alleging “failures” of the Jagan government. The speaker promised to consider the adjournment motions after completion of the question hour but TD legislators would not relent even as the ministers were giving the answers.

Social welfare minister Merugu Nagarjuna got angry over the “objectionable” comments against him by TD legislators, which led to heated arguments between the rival sides.

The Speaker adjourned the house for some time but the protests continued even after the house re-started. Another break was given, but the acrimonious scenes continued. TD legislators entered the well and climbed on to the podium.

Former minister Kursala Kannababu was scheduled to speak but he could not start it due to disruptions. Legislative affairs minister Buggana Rajendranath and others tried to restore normalcy but TD legislators did not relent. As a last step, The speaker called Marshals into the house. This too did not help. Sixteen TD MLAs were suspended from the assembly for the entire afternoon session.

TD legislators Bendalma Ashok, Atchannaidu, Adireddy Bhavani, GB Chowdary, China Rajappa, Jogeswara Rao, Payyavula Keshav, Gadde Rammohan, Ramakrishna, Gottipati Ravikumar, Yeluri Sambasiva, Anagani Satyaprasad, Balaveeranjaneya Swamy and Nimmala Naidu were suspended.

Tags: ap assembly, tdp mlas, td mlas suspended
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


News
