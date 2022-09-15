  
Bathukamma saris to be distributed as usual in Telangana

Published Sep 15, 2022, 1:51 am IST
Updated Sep 15, 2022, 1:51 am IST
The colourful Bathukamma saris comprising 240 different designs are mainly made by handloom weavers from Sircilla, Pochampally and Gadwal. (DC File Image)
Hyderabad: GHMC is making arrangements to distribute saris for the Bathukamma festival. This year the aim is to distribute 9,02,084 saris compared to the 5,76,161 distributed last year. It is a gesture of goodwill by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao so that the poor could celebrate the festival on a joyous note.

The colourful Bathukamma saris comprising 240 different designs are mainly made by handloom weavers from Sircilla, Pochampally and Gadwal. Women can collect Bathukamma saris by showing their food security cards at their respective ration shops from September 25 to October 4.

 

