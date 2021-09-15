Nation Other News 15 Sep 2021 Revanth chides, KTR ...
Revanth chides, KTR corrects tweet on rapist killer’s arrest

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 15, 2021, 7:10 am IST
Updated Sep 15, 2021, 7:10 am IST
His Tweet was in response to Rama Rao's tweet on September 12 claiming that the accused was arrested
Revanth Reddy posted a notice issued by the Hyderabad city police on Tuesday declaring a reward of Rs.10 lakh to any person who gives information or clue that could lead to arrest of Pallakonda Raju, absconding accused in the rape.
 Revanth Reddy posted a notice issued by the Hyderabad city police on Tuesday declaring a reward of Rs.10 lakh to any person who gives information or clue that could lead to arrest of Pallakonda Raju, absconding accused in the rape. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: IT minister K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday was forced to 'correct' his Tweet within minutes of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief A. Revanth Reddy calling him 'irresponsible minister' on Twitter.

Revanth Reddy posted a notice issued by the Hyderabad city police on Tuesday declaring a reward of Rs.10 lakh to any person who gives information or clue that could lead to arrest of Pallakonda Raju, absconding accused in the rape and murder of a six-year old girl under Saidabad police station limits on September 9.
Revanth Reddy tweeted, "Days after the irresponsible minister KTR tweets the culprit is caught within hours in the case of 6 year old sexually molested & murdered,@hydcitypolice announces Rs10 lakh to whoever gives a clue on absconding accused. I wish CM took this case as seriously as Huzurabad election (sic)."

 

His Tweet was in response to Rama Rao's tweet on September 12 claiming that the accused was arrested. Rama Rao had then Tweeted, "Deeply anguished with the news of a 6 year old child’s sexual molestation & murder in Singareni colony While the perpetrator has been arrested within hours, I request Home Minister @mahmoodalitrs Garu & @TelanganaDGP Garu to ensure that justice is delivered expeditiously (sic)."

Within minutes of Revanth Reddy's post on Tuesday, Rama Rao corrected himself by Tweeting, "Would like to correct my tweet below. I was misinformed that he was arrested. Regret the erroneous statement The perpetrator is absconding &@hydcitypolice has launched a massive manhunt for him Let’s all make our best efforts to ensure he’s nabbed & brought to justice quickly (sic)."

 

...
