Nation Other News 15 Sep 2021 Devotees hopeful of ...
Nation, In Other News

Devotees hopeful of Khairatabad Ganesha immersion in Hussainsagar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 15, 2021, 2:11 am IST
Updated Sep 15, 2021, 8:37 am IST
The relocation of immersion to any other water body other than Hussainsagar would not be possible technically, they insisted
The honourable High Court should consider this immersion and allow us to do it in Hussainsagar. We have been working hard for two months while this idol was being shaped up and we have faith in the government and the courts that they will consider and allow us to immerse the idol in Hussainsagar. — Representational image/DC
 The honourable High Court should consider this immersion and allow us to do it in Hussainsagar. We have been working hard for two months while this idol was being shaped up and we have faith in the government and the courts that they will consider and allow us to immerse the idol in Hussainsagar. — Representational image/DC

HYDERABAD:  The Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee (KGUC) is keen on immersing the idol in Hussainsagar from the Tank Bund, as it is just a few yards away from their pandal, keeping in mind that the idol was designed in such a way that it will be shifted in a tusker-motor for immersion, according to the committee members. The relocation of immersion to any other water body other than Hussainsagar would not be possible technically, they insisted.

KGUC vice president M. Mahesh Yadav said, “On Sunday, when minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav visited the Ganesh mandap, we made an appeal to him regarding the restrictions on immersion in Hussainsagar. The minister assured us that the government will file a review petition, and will see to it that the immersion is allowed in the lake in a legal way.”

 

Dolumala Rahul, one of the organisers, said, “The honourable High Court should consider this immersion and allow us to do it in Hussainsagar. We have been working hard for two months while this idol was being shaped up and we have faith in the government and the courts that they will consider and allow us to immerse the idol in Hussainsagar.”

Khairatabad Ganesh, which has been worshipped for the past 67 years, is one of the tallest idols and lakhs of devotees turn up to worship the lord here. This year the height of the idol is 40 feet.

 

...
Tags: khairatabad ganesh utsav committee (kguc), idol immersion in hussainsagar, tank bund, tusker-motor for immersion, minister talasani srinivas yadav, telangana high court, khairatabad ganesh, khairatabad ganesh 40 feet idol
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 15 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Last year, a tiger attacked a girl Pasula Nirmala, 15, and killed her while she was picking cotton in the fields adjacent to the forest area on the outskirts of Kondapalli village in Penchikalpet mandal on November 29, 2020. — Representational image/PTI

Tigers on prowl terrify cotton farmers in Asifabad district

He said the government will pay compensation for the victim's family. — DC file photo

Minister rakes up controversy with his “encounter” statement

Atchennaidu gave a lengthy explanation to the committee about his remarks against the speaker. He reportedly told the committee that the press note with his alleged remarks was released to the media inadvertently; that too without his signature. Further, he formally apologised for his remarks against the speaker and said he was withdrawing his comments. — Facebook

TD leader regrets his comments against assembly speaker

They asked Pola Balakoteswara Rao, a farmer, about cashew and mango crops he is growing on his five acres of land at Viswambarapuram village under MGNREGA works. — Representational image/DC

Central team studies rural job works, confirms record



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Delhi HC refuses to allow man to go to Afghanistan, says bleak chance of returning

Delhi High Court (Photo: PTI/File)

PM Modi to inaugurate 'Shikshak Parv' conclave today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Love and narcotic jihad exists in Kerala, claims Catholic Bishop

Activists belonging to various human and civil rights organisations hold placards during a demonstration condemning the decision of various Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led state governments in the country for the proposed passing of laws against

Tamil is the Language of Gods, says Madras High Court

Madras High Court

'Adani' tag removed from Mangaluru airport name

A legal notice was served in March this year to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the MIA director. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->