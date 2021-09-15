Devotees hopeful of Khairatabad Ganesha immersion in Hussainsagar

The honourable High Court should consider this immersion and allow us to do it in Hussainsagar. We have been working hard for two months while this idol was being shaped up and we have faith in the government and the courts that they will consider and allow us to immerse the idol in Hussainsagar. — Representational image/DC

HYDERABAD: The Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee (KGUC) is keen on immersing the idol in Hussainsagar from the Tank Bund, as it is just a few yards away from their pandal, keeping in mind that the idol was designed in such a way that it will be shifted in a tusker-motor for immersion, according to the committee members. The relocation of immersion to any other water body other than Hussainsagar would not be possible technically, they insisted.

KGUC vice president M. Mahesh Yadav said, “On Sunday, when minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav visited the Ganesh mandap, we made an appeal to him regarding the restrictions on immersion in Hussainsagar. The minister assured us that the government will file a review petition, and will see to it that the immersion is allowed in the lake in a legal way.”

Dolumala Rahul, one of the organisers, said, “The honourable High Court should consider this immersion and allow us to do it in Hussainsagar. We have been working hard for two months while this idol was being shaped up and we have faith in the government and the courts that they will consider and allow us to immerse the idol in Hussainsagar.”

Khairatabad Ganesh, which has been worshipped for the past 67 years, is one of the tallest idols and lakhs of devotees turn up to worship the lord here. This year the height of the idol is 40 feet.