175th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,926,914

81,911

Recovered

3,856,246

79,202

Deaths

80,808

1,054

Maharashtra107737475585029894 Andhra Pradesh5750794769034972 Tamil Nadu5085114531658434 Karnataka4676893618237384 Uttar Pradesh3171952454174491 Delhi2215331880724770 West Bengal2059191782234003 Bihar159526145019831 Telangana158513127007974 Odisha155005122024690 Assam144166115052482 Gujarat114996953653228 Kerala11081979809455 Rajasthan104138861621250 Haryana96129747121000 Madhya Pradesh90730677111791 Punjab82100589842423 Chhatisgarh6732733109573 Jharkhand6273748112561 Jammu and Kashmir5532536381895 Uttarakhand3301622077429 Goa2489819648304 Puducherry2022615027394 Tripura1918411536200 Himachal Pradesh9923616781 Chandigarh8245530095 Manipur7971634046 Arunachal Pradesh6297453111 Nagaland521438978 Meghalaya3863215128 Sikkim2119152116 Mizoram14289190
Nation Other News 15 Sep 2020 Telangana Assembly c ...
Nation, In Other News

Telangana Assembly clears bill to give building permissions in 21 days

DECCAN CHRONICLE | SA ISHAQUI
Published Sep 15, 2020, 4:54 am IST
Updated Sep 15, 2020, 4:54 am IST
Law aims to end people’s interface with officials
The TS b-Pass system allows an applicant to do self certification.
 The TS b-Pass system allows an applicant to do self certification.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Assembly on Monday passed the Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self-Certification System (TS-bPASS) Bill, which aims at cutting the red tape in securing building permissions in the state.

Introducing the Bill, municipal administration and urban development minister K. T. Rama Rao said, “Self-certification and deemed approvals make the the TS-bPASS a landmark legislation. No other government in the country has introduced such a policy.”

 

He claimed that this is a fully automated, completely transparent and citizen-friendly system in which permissions will be issued without any delay.

Explaining the features of the Bill, Rama Rao said people constructing a building on 75 square yards land need not obtain any permission from municipal offices but just register with the urban local body using the TS-bPass.

Citizens constructing houses on more than 75 square yards to 600 square yards of space can seek instant permission through self-certification and start their construction.

 

In 2015-2016, the state government had introduced  the development permission management system (DPMS) in all municipalities, corporations and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) area. Under DPMS, the entire process, right from receipt of application to issue of permission including payment of fees was made online with no human intervention.

Though DPMS brought down the time taken for disposal of building permissions considerably and the system allowed applicants to track their file online and created more accountability among officials, Rama Rao said it had no legal sanctity.

 

Apart from statutory support to the system, he pointed out that the average time taken for issuing building/layout approvals continued to be higher than the prescribed time limit under the DPMS and, moreover, applicants still had to visit different offices to obtain NOCs, often multiple times, resulting in delays.

Taking inspiration from the TS-iPass introduced in July 2015 as a one-stop online system for issuing industrial building permissions based on self-certification, the government felt the need for a similar single window system for building permissions/layout approvals.

 

Keeping in view the introduction of a single-window system for building and layout permission, the state government has incorporated the relevant provisions into this new law.

Rama Rao explained that the state-level TS-bPASS chasing cell will be established at district, state level and zonal levels within GHMC limits to ensure that all the proposals under the single window system are disposed within 21 days and also coordinate with the line departments for adherence to the timelines. 

The minister said that the new Act mandates all municipalities, including the GHMC, to clear all building permission applications within 21 days, failing which the permission is deemed to have been approved.

 

He said that an automated certificate will be issued to the applicant with the signatures of relevant authorities, including the municipal commissioner, and the town planning officer on behalf of the municipality concerned, to enable them to obtain bank loans or other financial assistance. 

He said that occupancy certificates also will be issued within 15 days upon submitting relevant documents.

While making an application for registration or self-certification approval, the applicant will declare that in case of any wrong information or violation of rules, the concerned authorities can demolish the construction without any notice. 
He said that the official concerned shall be liable for disciplinary action if there has been delay in issuing the permission and penalty shall be levied wherever applicable.

 

The state-level central support system will be set up to ensure that every grievance/issue reported was attended to and applicants will be updated via SMS at every stage. Referring to the role of town planning teams, Rama Rao said that it will be minimised with regard to building permissions. They will be henceforth deployed to focus on district urban master planning, road-widening and road development plans, municipal waste management plans, GIS-based planning for civic infrastructure and other future planning-related work.

...
Tags: ts-bpass, telangana building permissions, ghmc building permissions
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

DMK MP Kanimozhi wears a mask expressing her opposition to the NEET examination. (PTI)

Covid enters Parliament: 25 MPs, 56 staff test positive

The employees were not paid the promised hike in wages and other allowances and they continue to work for low wages (PTI photo)

Contract NHM employees on COVID-19 duty yet to get promised salary hike

Tharoor's reply to Chetan Bhagat's request

Tharoor's reply to Chetan Bhagat's 'praise me in big words' leaves netizens in splits

Representational image

Same sex marriages not recognised by our laws, society and our values: Centre to HC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

India condemns terrorist attack on Afghan VP Saleh

Afghan's first vice-president Amrullah Saleh (C) speaks to the media at the Independent Electoral Commission office in Kabul. - At least two people were killed and a dozen more wounded in an explosion targeting the convoy of Afghanistan's vice president Amrullah Saleh in central Kabul early on September 9, officials said. (AFP File)

KCR stops to feed feral monkeys at Yadagirigutta

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao stopped his convoy to feed feral monkeys near the Yadagirigutta temple. (Twitter)

FIR against Congress leader Jitu Patwari for tampering PM’s bhoomi pujan photo

Congress's state Working President Jitu Patwari speaks to media. FIR against Patwari for tampering PM’s photograph. (File Photo- PTI )

Seven Odiya workers returning to Surat killed in ghastly bus accident

The mangled remains of the bus that collided with a truck near Raipur, Chhattisgarh, killing seven workers going to Surat. (ANI)

How's this for cruelty: Floods wash away businesses set up by corona refugees

Rajanikant Satpathy’s flood-damaged poultry unit in Odisha’s Jajpur district.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham