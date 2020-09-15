Missing Tamil Nadu fishermen rescued by Myanmar Navy

A group of nine fishermen from North Chennai, whose boat ran adrift in mid-sea, were traced on the Myanmar waters on Monday morning, 52 days after they had set out to the waters from the Kasimedu fishing harbor on July 23 with plans of returning to the coast on August 7.

A press note from the Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said the deep sea fishing boat, bearing the registration number IND-TN-02-MM-2029, was found by the Myanmar Navy, whose personnel rescued the nine fishermen on board and took them to the shore, where they had been given proper food.

Arrangements were being made to transport the fishermen back to Chennai soon, Jayakumar said adding that the External Affairs Ministry had earlier alerted the Myanmar, Bangladesh and Thailand governments after the fishermen did not return home as planned on August 7.

The fisheries department had also launched a massive search for the fishing boat with the help of the Coast Guard, Navy and the fishing boats in Chennai harbor.