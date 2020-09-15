175th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,926,914

81,911

Recovered

3,856,246

79,202

Deaths

80,808

1,054

Maharashtra107737475585029894 Andhra Pradesh5750794769034972 Tamil Nadu5085114531658434 Karnataka4676893618237384 Uttar Pradesh3171952454174491 Delhi2215331880724770 West Bengal2059191782234003 Bihar159526145019831 Telangana158513127007974 Odisha155005122024690 Assam144166115052482 Gujarat114996953653228 Kerala11081979809455 Rajasthan104138861621250 Haryana96129747121000 Madhya Pradesh90730677111791 Punjab82100589842423 Chhatisgarh6732733109573 Jharkhand6273748112561 Jammu and Kashmir5532536381895 Uttarakhand3301622077429 Goa2489819648304 Puducherry2022615027394 Tripura1918411536200 Himachal Pradesh9923616781 Chandigarh8245530095 Manipur7971634046 Arunachal Pradesh6297453111 Nagaland521438978 Meghalaya3863215128 Sikkim2119152116 Mizoram14289190
Nation Other News 15 Sep 2020 Missing Tamil Nadu f ...
Nation, In Other News

Missing Tamil Nadu fishermen rescued by Myanmar Navy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 15, 2020, 1:31 pm IST
Updated Sep 15, 2020, 1:31 pm IST
Arrangements were being made to transport the fishermen back to Chennai soon, Jayakumar said
Representational image (PTI photo)
 Representational image (PTI photo)

A group of nine fishermen from North Chennai, whose boat ran adrift in mid-sea, were traced on the Myanmar waters on Monday morning, 52 days after they had set out to the waters from the Kasimedu fishing harbor on July 23 with plans of returning to the coast on August 7.

A press note from the Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said the deep sea fishing boat, bearing the registration number IND-TN-02-MM-2029, was found by the Myanmar Navy, whose personnel rescued the nine fishermen on board and took them to the shore, where they had been given proper food.

 

Arrangements were being made to transport the fishermen back to Chennai soon, Jayakumar said adding that the External Affairs Ministry had earlier alerted the Myanmar, Bangladesh and Thailand governments after the fishermen did not return home as planned on August 7.

The fisheries department had also launched a massive search for the fishing boat with the help of the Coast Guard, Navy and the fishing boats in Chennai harbor.

...
Tags: tamil nadu fishermen
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Polavarapu Kamala (Facebook file photo)

Andhra woman slips to death in US taking selfie

Representational image.

Telangana minister refutes charge of TRS men establishing private universities

Rhea Chakraborty outside the NCB office in Mumbai. — PTI photo

Rhea in no hurry to apply for bail: Lawyer

DMK president MK Stalin wearing face mask with 'Ban NEET save TN students' written on it, along with his party members arraive to attend the Assembly session in Chennai. — PTI photo

DMK, AIADMK trade barbs over NEET



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

India condemns terrorist attack on Afghan VP Saleh

Afghan's first vice-president Amrullah Saleh (C) speaks to the media at the Independent Electoral Commission office in Kabul. - At least two people were killed and a dozen more wounded in an explosion targeting the convoy of Afghanistan's vice president Amrullah Saleh in central Kabul early on September 9, officials said. (AFP File)

KCR stops to feed feral monkeys at Yadagirigutta

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao stopped his convoy to feed feral monkeys near the Yadagirigutta temple. (Twitter)

FIR against Congress leader Jitu Patwari for tampering PM’s bhoomi pujan photo

Congress's state Working President Jitu Patwari speaks to media. FIR against Patwari for tampering PM’s photograph. (File Photo- PTI )

Seven Odiya workers returning to Surat killed in ghastly bus accident

The mangled remains of the bus that collided with a truck near Raipur, Chhattisgarh, killing seven workers going to Surat. (ANI)

How's this for cruelty: Floods wash away businesses set up by corona refugees

Rajanikant Satpathy’s flood-damaged poultry unit in Odisha’s Jajpur district.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham