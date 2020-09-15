175th Day Of Lockdown

Nation, In Other News

Andhra woman slips to death in US taking selfie

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 15, 2020, 4:00 pm IST
Updated Sep 15, 2020, 4:00 pm IST
Kamala’s fiance said they were standing at the top of the falls when they fell into the river
Polavarapu Kamala (Facebook file photo)
 Polavarapu Kamala (Facebook file photo)

A 27-year-old woman from the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh slipped to death while taking a selfie at Bald River Falls in the US on Saturday.

Known as Polavarapu Kamala, she worked for a software company in the USA. The US police said Kamala was living in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. Kamala had gone to her relatives’ home on Saturday. On her return, she went to Bald River Falls to take a selfie. However, she accidentally slipped into the waters and died.

 

Kamala’s fiance said they were standing at the top of the falls when they fell into the river. The crowd pulled him out, but Kamala was carried away by the gushing waters. Kamala was moved to Sweetwater Hospital for treatment, where she was pronounced dead.

According to local sources, Kamala was a native of Gudlavalleru Village in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh. Graduated in engineering, she went to the United States to pursue MS. Later, she joined the business. The North America Telugu Society (NATS) is making efforts to send its mortal remains to India for final rites.

 

Tags: indian diaspora
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


