  
Nation Other News 15 Aug 2022 Traffic across Hyder ...
Nation, In Other News

Traffic across Hyderabad to be halted for national anthem today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Aug 16, 2022, 12:03 am IST
Updated Aug 16, 2022, 7:45 am IST
The police have been instructed to maintain strict discipline throughout the programme and to ensure that there is no traffic movement or noise when the National Anthem is being played. (Representational photo: PTI)
HYDERABAD: At the stroke of 11.30 am on Tuesday, Hyderabad will come to a standstill with vehicular traffic halting and signals turning red as the National Anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’ will be played across the city from public address systems at traffic intersections.

The police have been instructed to maintain strict discipline throughout the programme and to ensure that there is no traffic movement or noise when the National Anthem is being played.  The arrangements for the mass singing programme were inspected by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and city police commissioner C.V. Anand.

"We appeal to people to stay in their places at least for a minute. All citizens and commuters are requested to stand and sing the National Anthem at the junctions," Anand appealed.

‘Jana Gana Mana’ will be played in Metro Rail trains which will be stopped at that time. HMRL MD N.V.S Reddy appealed to the commuters to stand when the National Anthem is played in trains.

Further, the Anthem will be played in all government offices and public places as part of the 'Swatantra Bharat Vajrotsavalu' programme to commemorate the country's 75th anniversary of Independence Day. Following an appeal made by the Telangana government to participate in the programme, officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC), Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), Transco, and other line departments have already issued instructions to their employees to mandatorily take part  in the event no matter where they are.

When?
11.30 am on August 16

What?
Mass singing of the National Anthem

Where?
All traffic intersections, Metro trains

Tags: traffic signals, national anthem, chief secretary somesh kumar, c.v. anand
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


