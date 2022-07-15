Australian delegation in Vizag today to explore opportunities

Amarnath said the delegation comprises 90 business leaders representing more than 60 organisations dealing with mining, minerals and METS, education, training and energy. It is being led by deputy premier Roger Cook. There will be meetings between the delegates and government and corporate leaders, site visits, industry briefings and roundtables, one-to-one business matching, and networking events. — DC File Image

VIJAYAWADA,: A 90-member business delegation from Western Australia will be in Visakhapatnam on Saturday to explore opportunities for mutual collaboration in investment, trade and exports.

The visit is a significant following the renewal of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) between India and Australia. CCEA reaffirms the commitment of both countries toward liberalising and deepening bilateral trade in goods and services.

Announcing the visit, industries minister Gudivada Amarnath said the delegation will meet various industry associations to strengthen trade relations between Western Australia and Andhra Pradesh. This will help promote AP as a destination for tourism, education, business and investment. The delegation is coming as part of its planned eight-day visit to India from July 12 to 19. The delegates will also be traveling to Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai.

Amarnath said the delegation comprises 90 business leaders representing more than 60 organisations dealing with mining, minerals and METS, education, training and energy. It is being led by deputy premier Roger Cook.

There will be meetings between the delegates and government and corporate leaders, site visits, industry briefings and roundtables, one-to-one business matching, and networking events.

The minister disclosed that to strengthen bilateral relations between AP and Western Australia, there is a proposal to sign a letter of intent promoting closer engagements between both parties. This will help the AP government work in tandem on “windows of opportunity” in various priority sectors of the state.