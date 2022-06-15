Nation Other News 15 Jun 2022 Annual Jyestabhishek ...
Nation, In Other News

Annual Jyestabhishekam held in Tirumala temple

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 15, 2022, 12:58 am IST
Updated Jun 15, 2022, 12:58 am IST
The three-day sacred festival of Jyestabhishekam concluded on a grand note at the Srivari temple in Tirumala on Tuesday
The three-day sacred festival of Jyestabhishekam concluded on a grand note at the Srivari temple in Tirumala on Tuesday. (Representational Photo:DC)
 The three-day sacred festival of Jyestabhishekam concluded on a grand note at the Srivari temple in Tirumala on Tuesday. (Representational Photo:DC)

TIRUPATI: The three-day sacred festival of Jyestabhishekam concluded on a grand note at the Srivari temple in Tirumala on Tuesday, when Lord Malayappa Swamy and his consorts were re-draped in gold kavacham (armour).

During the day, the processional deities of Lord Malayappa and his two consorts, Sridevi and Bhudevi, were given Snapana Tirumanjanam (celestial bath), amid the chanting of Vedic hymns by the Archakas. Thereafter, a Maha Shanti Homam was performed at the Kalyana Mandapam in Sampangi Prakaram inside the temple.

 

Later, a Puja was conducted to Swarna Kavacham before it was decorated to please the deities. The lord will be in the same golden armour for the entire year till the next Jyestabhishekam.

After the Sahasra Deepalankara Seva, the deities were taken on a celestial procession along the four Mada streets to bless the devotees. Pedda Jeeyar and Chinna Jeeyar Swamy of Tirumala, TTD EO Dharma Reddy, temple deputy EO Ramesh Babu and others were present.

