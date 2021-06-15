Telangana soaks in monsoon showers; Heavy rains for 5 days likely

Owing to the low intensity of rainfall, no incident of inundation or road blockages was reported with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) disaster management wing. (PTI)

Hyderabad: Parts of the state including its capital city witnessed light spells of rain on Monday. According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the highest rainfall in the state was witnessed at Urlugunda in Suryapet district, which received 34.8 mm of rainfall till 8 pm. Similarly, in the city the highest rainfall was registered at Jeedimetla, with 13 mm of rainfall.

However, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy rains for the next four days. In its warning, the IMD said, “Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in many districts of Telangana.”

According to a report by Skymet (a private weather forecasting agency), “A low-pressure area earlier formed over the Bay of Bengal on June 11 now lies over coastal Odisha and adjoining parts of West Bengal and Jharkhand. The weather system also has its reach over parts of Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and East Uttar Pradesh. Wind pattern in association with the low pressure is influencing weather as far as East Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Telangana state. Southwest monsoon has made an early advance to all these states and is in the process of covering the remaining parts.”