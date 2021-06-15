Nation Other News 15 Jun 2021 Indigo flight's ...
Nation, In Other News

Indigo flight's tyre bursts while landing in Hubballi, passengers safe

PTI
Published Jun 15, 2021, 2:39 pm IST
Updated Jun 15, 2021, 2:42 pm IST
According to an official, the plane had touched down first 8.03 pm on Monday but due to cross wind, it took off immediately and went around
The Indigo flight touched down first 8.03 pm on Monday but due to cross wind, it took off immediately and went around. It landed again at about 8.35 pm. (Photo: Reuters)
 The Indigo flight touched down first 8.03 pm on Monday but due to cross wind, it took off immediately and went around. It landed again at about 8.35 pm. (Photo: Reuters)

Hubballi: A Hubballi-bound Indigo plane suffered a tyre burst while landing here, airport authorities said on Tuesday. However, all the passengers and crew members were safe.

In an official statement, the Indigo Airlines said, "IndiGo ATR operating 6e-7979 from Kannur to Hubballi reported Tyre Burst at Hubli upon arrival yesterday (Monday) evening. All passengers and crew are safe. Aircraft is currently under maintenance maintenance checks at Hubballi."

 

According to an official at the airport, the plane had touched down first 8.03 pm on Monday but due to cross wind, it took off immediately and went around. It landed again at about 8.35 pm.

"Probably due to hard landing and cross wind, the tyre burst," the official said. All passengers were disembarked at the airport itself and the runway was cleared by 2 am on Tuesday. "The flight operations are now normal. We have informed the ATC about the incident," the official added.

...
Tags: indigo, indigo flight, hubballi, indigo flight tyre bursts
Location: India, Karnataka, Hubballi


Related Stories

Indigo to operate flights from March 28 between Kurnool and other cities
IndiGo to start flights between Kurnool and three cities from March 28
Gulf flights resume from Vijayawada
Vande Bharat phase 2: First flight from Dubai to land today at Vijayawada airport

Latest From Nation

A medic administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a man, at Nair hospital in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI/File)

Govt's AEFI panel confirms first death after Covid vaccination in India

BJP MLA 'Embalam' R Selvam is all set to be elected unopposed as Speaker of the Puducherry Assembly. (Photo: Twitter/ @embalamrselvam)

BJP's 'Embalam' Selvam set to be elected Speaker of Puducherry Assembly

The Supreme Court was hearing the Central government's plea to close criminal proceedings pending in India against two Italian marines accused of killing two fishermen off the coast of Kerala in 2012. (PTI)

SC closes criminal cases against Italian marines in Kerala fishermen shooting

ECOSTP Technologies has been chosen for its innovation which treats sewage in a decentralised, self-sustainable way in underground chambers. (Photo: LinkedIn)

Bengaluru startup's technology deriving core concept from cow's stomach to go global



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Parliamentary committee summons Twitter on June 18

Twitter has to appear before the panel on June 18 at 4 pm and give representation on how to prevent misuse of social media and online news. (Photo: PTI/File)

Telangana soaks in monsoon showers; Heavy rains for 5 days likely

Owing to the low intensity of rainfall, no incident of inundation or road blockages was reported with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) disaster management wing. (PTI)

KTR helps out three Covid-orphaned children

Sunke Ravi further assured that a double-bedroom house will be sanctioned to them. — Representational image/By arrangement

War histories to be declassified within 5 years, handed over to National Archives

The Defence ministry mentioned in a statement on Saturday that defence minister Rajnath Singh “has approved the policy on archiving, declassification and compilation/publication of war/operations histories by the ministry of defence” under which “each organisation under the ministry of defence such as Services, Integrated Defence Staff, Assam Rifles and Indian Coast Guard, will transfer the records, including war diaries, letters of proceedings & operational record books, etc., to the History Division. — PTI

Blood banks in AP drying up

A senior health official at KGH here said shortage of blood has mainly affected treatment of serious Covid-19 cases, black fungus, road accidents, and general surgeries, wherein blood is required. ( Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham