83rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

332,424

11,502

Recovered

169,798

7,419

Deaths

9,520

325

Maharashtra104568493463830 Tamil Nadu4268723409397 Delhi38958149451271 Gujarat22562151091416 Uttar Pradesh126167292365 Rajasthan119308843269 West Bengal102444206451 Madhya Pradesh102417042431 Karnataka6824344079 Andhra Pradesh6152331684 Haryana6149227264 Bihar6043331635 Telangana47372352182 Jammu and Kashmir4574182052 Assam349915386 Odisha3498247413 Punjab2986228263 Kerala232399920 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura8661921 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3262855 Manipur304640 Puducherry132550 Nagaland127100 Mizoram8810 Arunachal Pradesh5720 Meghalaya43131 Sikkim1330
Nation Other News 15 Jun 2020 Unhappy PG doctors a ...
Nation, In Other News

Unhappy PG doctors at Gandhi Hospital feel used in fight against virus

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Jun 15, 2020, 11:38 am IST
Updated Jun 15, 2020, 11:38 am IST
Despite repeated claims by the government of everything being hunky dory, DC found the reality at Gandhi Hospital does not match the hype
PG doctors stage a protest against alleged misbehavior and manhandling of doctors treating COVID-19 patients near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. Twitter image
 PG doctors stage a protest against alleged misbehavior and manhandling of doctors treating COVID-19 patients near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. Twitter image

Hyderabad: The relentless pressure of caring for Covid-19 patients under conditions that are far below par is leaving Gandhi Hospital doctors despondent, depressed and with a feeling of helplessness at being ‘used’ to fight a battle for which the healthcare system is not prepared.
Despite repeated claims by the government of everything being hunky dory, Deccan Chronicle found that the reality at Gandhi Hospital does not match the hype.

The recent strike by post-graduate doctors following an attack by members of a family of a deceased patient, was as much as a result of a need for physical protection as it was a desperate cry for help.

 

The stress on the final year PG medicos has been such that it is not uncommon to find some of them staring blankly at the wall for long periods of time during their breaks. Or to see the young medical professionals sometimes trudge along with their shoulders drooping.

Even more galling for many of the doctors, it is learnt, are the homilies they receive from the authorities that they need to man up, grow a spine and take the tough conditions in their stride.

The authorities at the Gandhi Medical College and the health department ask the PGs to do as they did in the past, when they were students. This, it is learnt, has contributed to a large part in the PG doctors feeling helpless as they fear that they may not make the grade if the ‘instructions’ are not followed.

Inquiries by Deccan Chronicle revealed that many of the PG doctors are unhappy with the quality of the PPE kits. This puts them at a psychological disadvantage from the moment their shifts begin. Some of the things they point out are that PPE kits “are like they are made from old HDPE rice bags” that don’t fit properly and slipping zippers that leave them exposed.

The biggest challenge the PGs face, it was learnt, relates to the serious staff shortage, especially of hospital workers at the level where most interactions with the patients take place.

This problem arises from the well-established practice in government-run hospitals of allowing one or two members of a patient’s family to take care of their needs. Because of the highly infectious nature of the Coronavirus, no attendants are being allowed now. And there has been no addition to the ward boy strength from the existing three or four per shift.

This, along with the shortage of staff nurses, has made immediate patient care a casualty, leading to an increasing feeling of guilt among the PG doctors every time a patient succumbs. Most of the fatalities are occurring because of these circumstances coupled with what was revealed as a “rapid degeneration of patient health” within 24 hours after admission.

With no time to acclimatise to the hospital environment, patients are reluctant to accept urinary catheters or bed pans. Several patients choose to visit the toilets and the strain they put on their hearts when trying to relieve themselves is contributing to the fatalities, it is learnt.

...
Tags: gandhi hospital, pg doctors coronavirus, coronavirus in telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Ambulances parked in a queue in front of the Greater Chennai Corporation as number of COVID- 19 cases surge in the city. PTI photo

Tamil Nadu frontline warriors fall sick with virus

Nitin Gadkari (ANI photo)

Not eyeing land in Pakistan, China, says Gadkari

A hindu priest cleans an area outside a temple ahead of evening prayers, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Delhi covid cases surge at rocket speed, 10K coronavirus cases in 6 days

Suspected COVID-19 patients wait to be examined by the medics outside a hospital in Delhi. PTI photo

Some good news: Covid recovery rate in India crosses 50 PC for first time



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Covid tests in Delhi to be doubled, door-to-door survey in hotspots: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (2nd R), holds a meeting with Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (R), Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (L) and other to discuss the COVID-19 situation in Delhi, at North Block in New Delhi. PTI

Spike in corona cases: Parents want pending CBSE, CICSE exams scrapped

Representational image

Amid dispute with China, India looking to complete work on strategic DSDBO road

Amid dispute with China, India looking to complete work on strategic DSDBO road by this year. (ANI Photo)

Anamika Shukla case: Priyanka slams UP govt, says it 'tolerates corrupt practices'

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (PTI Photo)

Govt allows conditional use of HCQ, Remdesivir for COVID-19

Medics collect samples of people for COVID-19 testing in Delhi. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham