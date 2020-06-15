83rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

332,424

11,502

Recovered

169,798

7,419

Deaths

9,520

325

Maharashtra104568493463830 Tamil Nadu4268723409397 Delhi38958149451271 Gujarat22562151091416 Uttar Pradesh126167292365 Rajasthan119308843269 West Bengal102444206451 Madhya Pradesh102417042431 Karnataka6824344079 Andhra Pradesh6152331684 Haryana6149227264 Bihar6043331635 Telangana47372352182 Jammu and Kashmir4574182052 Assam349915386 Odisha3498247413 Punjab2986228263 Kerala232399920 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura8661921 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3262855 Manipur304640 Puducherry132550 Nagaland127100 Mizoram8810 Arunachal Pradesh5720 Meghalaya43131 Sikkim1330
Nation Other News 15 Jun 2020 Desperate private sc ...
Nation, In Other News

Desperate private school teachers take up menial jobs

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ADITYA CHUNDURU
Published Jun 15, 2020, 11:58 am IST
Updated Jun 15, 2020, 11:58 am IST
There are thousands of teachers like Satyanarayana and Zaheer, who are struggling to survive since March, when the lockdown was imposed
Representational image
 Representational image

Hyderabad: A few months ago, P Satyanarayana was teaching Telugu to students from class four to 10 at a school in Suryapet. Today, he is looking for work at MGNREGA sites in his hometown of Akaram village, Nalgonda district.
Zaheer Ahmed, Hindu teacher at a school in Dilsukhnagar with a BEd-MA degree, was laid off in April. He has returned to his hometown Mancherial, where he delivers gas cylinders at a godown. When he can’t get this work, he works at construction sites as a painter.

There are thousands of teachers like Satyanarayana and Zaheer, who are struggling to survive since March, when the lockdown was imposed. Many have not got their salaries even for February. They have been pushed to the brink, forced to take whatever work comes their way. Balraj, a teacher from Siddipet, has set up a mirchi bajji stall. Others are selling fruits and vegetables, working as construction labour or sanitation workers.

 

Satyanarayana said he had worked through March, “campaigning” for his school (recruit promising students). “We were told we would get full salary for March, but I got only around 25 per cent. I have no money left,” he said.

He got himself a job card and accompanied some labourers to dig a pond in his village. “I worked there for a few days. Once it started raining, that work is no longer there. I haven’t even been paid for my work there,” he said. Satayanrayana and his wife have an eight-month-old son.

Suresh, a Class 10 social studies teacher and vice-principal of a school in Sangareddy, was fired after he tried to speak up about his staff not getting paid.

Even though his wife holds a job, expenses have piled up. “There was some construction work going on at my home. Since I didn’t have any money, I fired the crew and am laying the slabs myself,” he said.

B. Vidya, a teacher at a school in Charminar, hadn’t received salary since February but is lucky to live in a joint family. “My colleagues have not been so lucky. Some are selling vegetables on the road, others are hunting for whatever work they can find,” she said.

Sheik Shabbir Ali, president of Telangana Private Teacher Forum (TPTF), said private school managements had all but abandoned their employees. “Many schools are saying they collect their fee in April. Since the lockdown was imposed, they couldn’t collect it. But where is all the money they made before that,” he asked.

...
Tags: school teachers, mgnrega
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Digvijaya Singh (PTI photo)

FIR against Digvijaya Singh for sharing fake video of Shivraj Chouhan

Rajnath Singh (PTI photo)

India-Nepal ties will never break over a 'misunderstanding': Rajnath Singh

Medics collect samples for COVID-19 tests, at a special testing centre. (PTI)

Telangana to test 50K in 10 days, private hospitals get role

A mobile canteen delivers food in Hyderabad. Twitter image

In Telangana, 23 more journalists test positive for COVID-19



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Covid tests in Delhi to be doubled, door-to-door survey in hotspots: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (2nd R), holds a meeting with Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (R), Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (L) and other to discuss the COVID-19 situation in Delhi, at North Block in New Delhi. PTI

Spike in corona cases: Parents want pending CBSE, CICSE exams scrapped

Representational image

Amid dispute with China, India looking to complete work on strategic DSDBO road

Amid dispute with China, India looking to complete work on strategic DSDBO road by this year. (ANI Photo)

Anamika Shukla case: Priyanka slams UP govt, says it 'tolerates corrupt practices'

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (PTI Photo)

Govt allows conditional use of HCQ, Remdesivir for COVID-19

Medics collect samples of people for COVID-19 testing in Delhi. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham