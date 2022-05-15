Lifestyle Health and Wellbeing 15 May 2022 TS women and childre ...
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

TS women and children found wanting in nutrition levels

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TUSHAR KAUSHIK
Published May 15, 2022, 11:57 pm IST
Updated May 15, 2022, 11:57 pm IST
Another parameter in which Telangana fares the worst is prevalence of anaemia in children within the 6-59 months age-group
The prevalence of anaemia in women, at 57.6 per cent, is the second highest in the south after AP (58.8 per cent). The percentage of women whose body mass index (BMI) is lower than 17, and are hence classified as moderately or severely thin, is 8.7 per cent, again the highest among southern states. — Representational image/istockphoto
 The prevalence of anaemia in women, at 57.6 per cent, is the second highest in the south after AP (58.8 per cent). The percentage of women whose body mass index (BMI) is lower than 17, and are hence classified as moderately or severely thin, is 8.7 per cent, again the highest among southern states. — Representational image/istockphoto

Hyderabad: Telangana ranks lowest among south Indian states across parameters pertaining to nutrition for women and children. This was revealed in the recently released findings of National Family and Health Survey - 5.

Only nine per cent of children in the 6-23 months age-group in the state are getting the minimum acceptable diet, which is a WHO parameter to assess feeding practices of infants and young children. It takes into account whether the children are breastfed, the number of food groups they consume and the number of meals they eat. Among south Indian states, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh rank poorly on this count.

 

Another parameter in which Telangana fares the worst is prevalence of anaemia in children within the 6-59 months age-group, which is at 70 per cent.

Nutritional parameters for the state’s women are also far from ideal. The prevalence of anaemia in women, at 57.6 per cent, is the second highest in the south after AP (58.8 per cent). The percentage of women whose body mass index (BMI) is lower than 17, and are hence classified as moderately or severely thin, is 8.7 per cent, again the highest among southern states. Nutritionists attribute Telangana’s parameters to multiple factors.

 

Chief dietician at SLG Hospitals Dr Bathula Arun Kumar says that in the state’s rural areas, there is hardly any awareness about the need to have nutritious food. Added to that most of them eat non-vegetarian food quite frequently, he said.

Dietician at KIMS Hospital, Kondapur, Dr S.L. Priyadarshini Kadiyala said major lifestyle-related reasons among Hyderabadis were leading to a lack of nutrition. She said negligence on the part of parents, such as ordering outside food too often, preparing carb-heavy rather than nutritious meals and lack of any physical activity were contributing to the problem.

 

 

...
Tags: telangana lowest nutrition for women children, national family and health survey - 5, andhra pradesh poor in infant feeding, ap women more anaemic than telangana
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Lifestyle

Marie Darrieussecq

‘I’m afraid of dying before I complete the books I have in my mind’

Dr. Aishwarya Selvaraj

Summer skincare

Reality TV star Kim Kardarshian’s recent Met Gala appearance is the latest trigger for the debate. (Twitter)

The waist of the matter

NewsCover image of the book 'Nautanki Sala and Other Stories'. (By Arrangement)

Book excerpt | When inexplicable things, strangely, don’t happen only to others...



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Summer skincare

Dr. Aishwarya Selvaraj

The waist of the matter

Reality TV star Kim Kardarshian’s recent Met Gala appearance is the latest trigger for the debate. (Twitter)

To be born or not: The dilemma of the flawed foetus

Evie Toombes

Fitness shorts

Named after Dr. Izumi Tabata, the Tabata workout is a high-intensity interval training with a total duration of four minutes. (Representational Image/ By Arrangement)

Autistic children need better care: Experts

Paediatricians in Hyderabad warn that the number of autism affected children is silently growing in India. (Representational image/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->