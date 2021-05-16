Nation Other News 15 May 2021 Mounted cops keep vi ...
Nation, In Other News

Mounted cops keep vigil in Hyderabad old city’s by-lanes

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 16, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated May 16, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Around 40 horses are used for patrolling in different shifts
Mounted patrols are carried out in Central, East, and West zones, in parts of the Rachakonda and Cyberabad police commissionerate areas.
 Mounted patrols are carried out in Central, East, and West zones, in parts of the Rachakonda and Cyberabad police commissionerate areas.

Hyderabad: A troop of mounted police patrolled the lanes and bylanes of the Old City of Hyderabad on Saturday, to make sure that the lockdown norms are followed strictly, apparently causing curiosity among children who watched the rare sight through half-opened windows of their houses.

“The purpose of the mounted patrol is to evoke a sense of confidence among people and let them know we are with them, come what may. And it was good to see smiles on the faces of children,” Anjani Kumar, Hyderabad police commissioner, who led the mounted patrol, said.

 

“It is hard in certain pockets of the city to send our patrols in cars and vans. This is where our mounted police units come in handy and we can go around even narrow by-lanes. Every major city in the world, be it New York, London, Paris, or New Delhi, has mounted police units,” Anjani Kumar told this newspaper.

The city police have around 40 horses, of which about 10 to 15 are used for patrolling in a particular shift. Anjani Kumar said mounted patrols were typically carried out in Central, East, and West zones of the city, and in parts of the Rachakonda and Cyberabad police commissionerate areas. We do these three times a day. “The mounted patrols work late nights too but these do not get noticed as much as the ones during the day,” he said.

 

On how the city police have been working since the announcement of night curfew, followed by the 20-hour-a-day lockdown, Anjani Kumar said they had been toiling from day one to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

City’s top cop is as busy as anyone in the constabulary. “I reach home at around midnight. Every day, I visit one zone in the city and meet about 50-100 officers. Then there are video conferences with the staff, organisation of movement of essential services in the city, meeting with our staff on the field and keeping up their morale, helping doctors and other frontline workers and coordinating with other departments. I also keep a tab on good practices from other cities to follow and implement them in Hyderabad.”

 

Overall, the lockdown this year is being followed much better than last year, he said.

On lockdown violations, Anjani Kumar said there were bound to be some violations in a 650 sq km city with a population of about one crore, and 12,000 policemen to keep an eye on this vast area and people. “On an average, the police, every day, are booking about 4,000 to 4,500 cases of lockdown and curfew violations. The public need to know that it is a fight against Covid and they have to cooperate to curb its spread,” he added.

...
Tags: hyderabad lockdown, hyderabad police patrol in old city, anjani kumar, mounted patrol in hyderabad, old city of hyderabad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 16 May 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Severe cases where the fungus has invaded from nose to eyes and brain are being reported in multi-speciality hospitals. — AFP

Surge in black fungus cases baffles Hyderabad doctors

Senior citizens must not worry. They must follow safety protocols despite vaccination as that is important and not give up. — Representational image

Change in vax duration worries senior citizens

Penamaluru MLA Kolusu Parthasarathi accused Raghurama Krishnam Raju and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan of being involved in a conspiracy hatched by Telugu Desam Party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu in defaming YSRC.— Facebook

YSRC refutes political conspiracy in rebel MP’s arrest

Telangana High Court directed that the trees not be cut till a decision is taken by department concerned on representation made by Vata Foundation. — Representational image/DC file photo

High Court stops felling of age-old trees



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Bhima Koregaon case: Accused Hany Babu tests Covid positive, says family

Babu was arrested by the National Investigation Agency in July 2020. (Photo: PTI/File)

Telangana makes face masks mandatory, restrictions imposed on religious events

Any deviation in this regard shall attract prosecution under Section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act 2005 and Section 188 IPC as well as other applicable laws, the GO said. (Representational Photo: DC/ Narayana Rao).

ZojlLa Pass reopens: Big relief for Ladakh, Army

This year the ZojiLa Pass opened after a closure of 110 days, compared to an average of 150 days in previous years. — (Photo:PTI)

City teen inventor relishes date with Modi

In the future, the young innovator plans on starting his own company which would come up with more such devices and innovations. (Image credit : Facebook)

India, China reach pact to pull back troops in Pangong lake area in Ladakh: Rajnath

The defence minister said implementation of the pact will substantially restore the situation. (Picture used for representational purposes/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham