52nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

82,000

772

Recovered

27,969

281

Deaths

2,649

13

Maharashtra2752460591019 Tamil Nadu9674224066 Gujarat95923753586 Delhi84703045115 Rajasthan45342580125 Madhya Pradesh44262171237 Uttar Pradesh3758196586 West Bengal22907022077 Andhra Pradesh2205119248 Punjab192420032 Telangana136793934 Karnataka98145535 Jammu and Kashmir97146610 Bihar9664007 Haryana80741811 Odisha6111583 Kerala5354904 Chandigarh191303 Jharkhand187873 Tripura155160 Assam87402 Uttarakhand75501 Himachal Pradesh68353 Chhatisgarh59550 Meghalaya13111 Puducherry1390 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Other News 15 May 2020 Tamil Nadu leaps int ...
Nation, In Other News

Tamil Nadu leaps into second place on corona positive cases

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ZAKEER HUSSAIN AND D SEKAR
Published May 15, 2020, 11:25 am IST
Updated May 15, 2020, 11:25 am IST
While the number of new cases continues to spiral, mortality rate is lowest in the country
Migrant labourers from Bihar wait to board a special train for their home state from Chennai Central Railway Station on Thursday, May 14, 2020. (PTI)
 Migrant labourers from Bihar wait to board a special train for their home state from Chennai Central Railway Station on Thursday, May 14, 2020. (PTI)

Salem/Chennai: Tamil Nadu leapfrogged Gujarat and Delhi into second place in terms of the number of coronavirus positive cases on Friday, with 9,674 CASES, even as public health authorities confirmed two more deaths, taking the toll to 66.

The state’s case load has been increasing by at least 440 every day for the last 11 days with an average growth rate of 9 per cent per day. The burgeoning has largely been due to the rapid spread of the virus in Chennai, which accounts for 5,625 cases followed far behind by Thiruvalluvar with 510.

 

While the number of patients found positive for Covid-19 on Thursday was marginally lower at 447, Chennai alone accounted for 363 of the latest cases.

Tamil Nadu health minister, C. Vijayabaskar took satisfaction in the fact that the per-day incidence of new positive cases had for the first time in last ten days dropped below the 500-mark.

The health minister told reporters that the state has been aggressive in its testing: by Thursday evening, the number of samples tested across Tamil Nadu till date had crossed the three lakh mark, the highest in the country so far.

Affirming that Tamil Nadu was "proceeding on the right path" in managing and containing the virus, he said the government has deputed a 400-member strong team of paramedics to test all those returning to Tamil Nadu from other states and abroad on special trains/flights.

He said the arrival of 1,076 persons from Mumbai in various districts of Tamil Nadu has led to some increase in positive cases today. For instance, Sivaganga district had not had a single case in the last 23 days, but counted one today, while Tirunelveli reported 13 fresh Covid-19 cases.

At the Salem Mohan Kumaramanglam Government hospital, of the 35 Covid-19 patients being treated, 33 persons have been cured and discharged till date. Only three others including two from Salem district and one from Dharmapuri district continue to be under treatment there. 

As far as Tamil Nadu was concerned, Dr Vijayabaskar said, "We are proceeding on the right path." Senior WHO official Dr Sowmya Swaminathan who participated in the video conference with chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and ICMR officials on Thursday, has lauded Tamil Nadu's approach in mitigating the Covid-19 crisis, going on as per WHO/ICMR norms, the health minister said.

Dr Swaminathan expressed support for Tamil Nadu's testing programme, the effective line of treatment given to Covid-19 patients in the state and its lowest mortality rate of 0.67 per cent.

...
Tags: tamil nadu coronavirus, testing rate, mortality rate
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

The Supreme Court of India. (PTI)

Appraise us about quarantine facilities for doctors: Supreme Court to Centre

Representational image.

Uttarakhand 'ghost villages' turn into quarantine centres for returning migrants

Representational image.

Covid-19: India must gear up for possible community transmission, say experts

The World Bank. (AFP)

World Bank okays $1 billion for India's fight against coronavirus



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Mumbai: Muslim neighbours perform last rites of Hindu man amid lockdown

Representational image.

Worker decides to walk 500 km from Hyderabad to Odisha, falls dead at Bhadrachalam

Walking an average of 80 km a day, they had covered a distance of 320 km and reached Bhadrachalam in 40-degree Celsius heat on Tuesday, when all of a sudden the young man collapsed.

Uttarakhand 'ghost villages' turn into quarantine centres for returning migrants

Representational image.

Migrant worker who survived Auranagabad train tragedy traumatized by haunting images

Migrant worker who survived Auranagabad train tragedy traumatized by haunting images. (PTI Photo)

MP: Chambal’s ‘Robinhood’ bandit Mohar Singh passes away at 92

Mohar Singh Gurjar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham