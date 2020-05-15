52nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

82,000

772

Recovered

27,969

281

Deaths

2,649

13

Maharashtra2752460591019 Tamil Nadu9674224066 Gujarat95923753586 Delhi84703045115 Rajasthan45342580125 Madhya Pradesh44262171237 Uttar Pradesh3758196586 West Bengal22907022077 Andhra Pradesh2205119248 Punjab192420032 Telangana136793934 Karnataka98145535 Jammu and Kashmir97146610 Bihar9664007 Haryana80741811 Odisha6111583 Kerala5354904 Chandigarh191303 Jharkhand187873 Tripura155160 Assam87402 Uttarakhand75501 Himachal Pradesh68353 Chhatisgarh59550 Meghalaya13111 Puducherry1390 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Other News 15 May 2020 ICMR for pool testin ...
Nation, In Other News

ICMR for pool testing of returning migrants

DECCAN CHRONICLE | BALU PULIPAKA
Published May 15, 2020, 8:52 am IST
Updated May 15, 2020, 8:52 am IST
Pool testing involves mixing the samples of a group of individuals
In a pool test samples from a group of individuals is mixed and tested. If found positive, the entire groups is tested individually. (AFP)
 In a pool test samples from a group of individuals is mixed and tested. If found positive, the entire groups is tested individually. (AFP)

Hyderabad: The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has said that states should begin pool testing of all incoming migrants, whether they were returning to their own states or flying in from other countries.

It said pools of 25 persons should be made whose samples could be combined into one and tested for the virus. In the event of a positive result, then all the individuals in such a group should be tested. If the result of the pool test is negative, members of the pool should follow the quarantine procedures.

 

Meanwhile, the daily rise in coronavirus infections in Greater Hyderabad continued to go up. On Thursday, 40 of the 47 new cases were reported from the GHMC area. The state has a total of 1,414 cases, of which 428 have been discharged so far including 13 on Thursday.

Health minister Etala Rajendar held an extended video conference with health workers from all districts and urged them to conduct a door-to-door survey of fever and flu symptoms and called for identification of possible Covid-19 suspects for testing.

While five new cases were reported from Ranga Reddy district, two more migrants – one each from Nalgonda, and Jagitial districts - tested positive for the disease.

In GHMC area, it was learnt that three more persons from a family of five, two of whom have already tested positive, were among the 40 new cases. Among the three is a nine-month old baby, it was learnt.

Tags: icmr, pool testing, hyderabad coronavirus
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


