Nation Other News 15 Apr 2022 Wedding rush due to ...
Nation, In Other News

Wedding rush due to auspicious mahurats for 3 months in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Apr 15, 2022, 12:14 am IST
Updated Apr 15, 2022, 12:34 am IST
There are eight auspicious timings in April, 11 in May and 13 in June
The availability of auspicious mahurats in April, May and June and the steep fall in Covid-19 cases has led to a massive surge in weddings. (DC file photo)
 The availability of auspicious mahurats in April, May and June and the steep fall in Covid-19 cases has led to a massive surge in weddings. (DC file photo)

VIJAYAWADA: The availability of auspicious mahurats in April, May and June and the steep fall in Covid-19 cases has led to a massive surge in weddings. There are eight auspicious timings in April, 11 in May and 13 in June.

The lack of mahurats from the last week of February to the second week of April resulted in many weddings getting postponed. The auspicious mahurats are available from April 14 to June 23. Thousands of weddings are scheduled on April 14, 16, 17, 21, 22 and 24 in Andhra Pradesh due the mahurats.

 

Similarly, the mahurats are available on May 3, 4, 12, 13, 14, 15, 18, 20, 21, 22 and 25. In June the auspicious muhurats are available on 1, 3, 5, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 22 and 23. The purohits stated that over 1 lakh marriages are scheduled in all districts of AP for these auspicious mahurats.

The Covid-19 infections which used to range from 10,000 to 15,000 every day earlier have now come down to only five in 26 districts of AP on Thursday indicating a return to normalcy.

Interestingly, there is a huge demand for purohits (priests) to perform marriages. The priests are demanding Rs 30,000 to Rs 60,000 for a marriage according to the mahurut and several priests are busy performing two to five marriages a day due to the demand. Further, all marriage and function halls have been reserved forcing several parents to opt for hotels and open places to perform wedding of their children.

 

Pundit K.S. Somayajulu said since the pandemic has largely been brought under control the availability of the auspicious mahurats for three months is helping parents to perform weddings. He recalled that summers are famous for marriages due to holidays and suitable weather. However, it was not possible due to Covid-19 over the past two years. He said that majority of people were vaccinated and that helped to contain the pandemic.

An event organiser, D. Raju said that all function halls have been booked during auspicious mahurats for April, May and June. He further said that majority of crafts associated with marriages like decorators, tent houses, caterers, cooks, florists, photographers, videographers, electricians, manpower suppliers, travels, textile merchants, costumers, make-up professionals, purohits, vegetable suppliers, printers and designers who faced hardships over the past two years are now recovering financially.

 

...
Tags: auspicious mahurats for wedding, indian weddings
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

The agency officials will seek to know from where Soni had received money to set up a gold outlet. On getting permission from the court, the ED will prosecute Agarwal. — Representational image/PTI

ED widens probe into Sanjay Agarwal’s frauds

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan said that Jesus Christ showed great love for humanity and made the ultimate sacrifice for the well being of all people. — DC Image

CM, Governor recall sacrifice of Jesus Christ

Police said that a police picket has been set up at Sankhavaram village to monitor the situation. Kishore Kumar said that the injured were admitted to Government Hospital and after receiving complaints from the victims, a case would be registered. — Representational image/DC

Conflicts between two social groups at Sankhavaram

Merugu Nagarjuna said TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu has no right to speak about Ambedkar. Nagarjuna asked why the former CM did not erect Ambedkar statue during his tenure, instead of talking about him now. — Representational image/DC

125-feet Ambedkar statue in Vijayawada by next year



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Coast Guard nabs 88 Bangla men with 360 kg fish in 3 boats

An Indian Coast Guard ship and a hovercraft with three Bangladeshi boats at sea. (Photo: by arrangement)

I-T dept searches Chinese telecom major Huawei's office in Delhi, Bengaluru

Huawei said its operations in the country were

DGCA bars 90 SpiceJet pilots from flying 737 Max planes

DGCA has barred 90 SpiceJet pilots from operating the Boeing 737 Max aircraft after finding them not properly trained. (Representational image: PTI)

Rahul Gandhi releases CM Stalin's autobiography 'Ungalil Oruvan'

Rahul Gandhi released Stalin's biography

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->