Water shortage leaves Secunderabad Cantonment Board dry

Hyderabad: As summer heat is at its peak, water shortage is leaving Cantonment residents high and dry. At 5.9 million gallons per day, the present supply volume to cantonment areas is woefully inadequate.

From receiving water once in three days earlier, the residents are now getting them once in four or five days. This is despite the state government extending the 20,000 litres free drinking water scheme to Cantonment.

As a timely measure, the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) has urged the government to raise the supply levels to a minimum of 8.2 million gallons to be able to provide water every alternate day, as is being done in GHMC areas.

However, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has sought time to complete the technical operations to be able to suffice the demand.

In effect, the board has ruled out completion of the works this summer.

Residents of densely populated areas like Chinna Kamela in Trimulgherry and Laxmi Nagar in Picket complain of a drastic drop in water supply volume in the last few weeks.

“Earlier, we were getting sufficient water for close to two hours but now it is for less than one hour,” Benita Mary, a resident of Chinna Kamela, said.

Officials blamed technical difficulties like pipeline leakages for the erratic supply.

“Technical difficulties in West Marredpally have added to the short supply issues. We will resolve them soon,” said Surya Shashank, assistant engineer (civil) SCB.