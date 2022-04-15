Nation Other News 15 Apr 2022 AP’s 1st anti- ...
Nation, In Other News

AP’s 1st anti-narcotic cell in Vizag

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 15, 2022, 11:31 pm IST
Updated Apr 16, 2022, 1:47 am IST
ANC will collect inputs on Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS), act on tip-offs, have a dedicated watch on drug mafia
Students from different parts of the cities and states come for studies, jobs and tours. Some are found to be peddling drugs by selling the same to local youth and elite sections of the society. Recently, three youths were held for peddling drugs from Bengaluru and selling the same for Rs 4,500-Rs 5,000 per gram — Representational image/AFP
 Students from different parts of the cities and states come for studies, jobs and tours. Some are found to be peddling drugs by selling the same to local youth and elite sections of the society. Recently, three youths were held for peddling drugs from Bengaluru and selling the same for Rs 4,500-Rs 5,000 per gram — Representational image/AFP

Visakhapatnam: A specialised Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC), a first of its kind in Andhra Pradesh, will be opened in Vizag to tackle drug peddling. The ANC is expected to have Surveillance, Technical and Investigation wings. The city police is considering all requirements to launch the cell.

Vizag police commissioner Ch. Srikanth, who recently took charge, told Deccan Chronicle that a team is being sent to Mumbai and Bengaluru, where ANCs are effective and have vast experience in dealing with all kinds of cases.

 

“I have my batch mates in Mumbai and Bengaluru. I feel comfortable to send my team there to study the functioning of the ANCs to tap their skills for better services in Vizag. However, the project is still at an infant stage and will shortly be operational in full swing,” Srikanth said.

The ANC will initially have a team of one circle inspector and 10 constables.

There will be support staff like experts in cyber technology.
“Cyber technology experts are important in ANCs as drug peddlers are dependent on the digital world for everything. The cyber technicians’ support will help prepare strong digital evidence,” Srikanth added.

 

ANC will collect inputs on Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS), act on tip-offs, have a round-the-clock dedicated watch on drug mafia and liaising with all police stations, monitoring and supervising cases registered under NDPS Act. The ANC conducts secret raids based on information from the modus operandi of the investigated cases.

A senior police officer, who investigates drug cases, said an ANC is needed for cosmopolitan cities like Vizag where the youth, particularly students, software and the children of some high-end families are addicted to drugs.

 

Students from different parts of the cities and states come for studies, jobs and tours. Some are found to be peddling drugs by selling the same to local youth and elite sections of the society.

Recently, three youths were held for peddling drugs from Bengaluru and selling the same for Rs 4,500-Rs 5,000 per gram. The case is under investigation now.

...
Tags: anti-narcotics cell vizag, drug peddling, ndps act
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana was felicitated by the Telangana High Court Bar Association and Telangana State Bar Council at a programme held on the premises of the Telangana High Court in Hyderabad on Friday. — Twitter

All vacant posts will be filled, says CJI Ramana

Minister for water resources, Ambati Rambabu. (Photo: ANI)

Rs 800 crore extra for polavaram project due to TD misdeeds: Ambati

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy offered silk clothes to Lord Kodandarama Swamy at the Vontimitta temple. (By Arrangement)

Jagan offers silk clothes at Vontimitta in grand fete

News

Man killed for ₹300, cell phone in Shankarpalli



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Protests over young student leader's murder in West Bengal; Police role under scanner

The police initiated a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code but no one has been arrested so far. (Representational Image/DC File)

Rahul Gandhi releases CM Stalin's autobiography 'Ungalil Oruvan'

Rahul Gandhi released Stalin's biography

Interview | We need to refashion our politics to address new realities: Ashwani Kumar

Former Union law minister Ashwani Kumar. (Twitter)

Toll plazas hike charges

There is a daily tax collection of around Rs 7 crore to Rs 9 crore across all toll plazas in the state. Following the revision, it is likely to touch Rs 12 crore, officials said. — DC Image

Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal, weather warning for AP, TN coast

On Friday and Saturday, squally weather (45-55 km/hr gusting to 65 km/hr) is likely over the North Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh coasts. (Representational image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->