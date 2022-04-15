AP’s 1st anti-narcotic cell in Vizag

Students from different parts of the cities and states come for studies, jobs and tours. Some are found to be peddling drugs by selling the same to local youth and elite sections of the society. Recently, three youths were held for peddling drugs from Bengaluru and selling the same for Rs 4,500-Rs 5,000 per gram — Representational image/AFP

Visakhapatnam: A specialised Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC), a first of its kind in Andhra Pradesh, will be opened in Vizag to tackle drug peddling. The ANC is expected to have Surveillance, Technical and Investigation wings. The city police is considering all requirements to launch the cell.

Vizag police commissioner Ch. Srikanth, who recently took charge, told Deccan Chronicle that a team is being sent to Mumbai and Bengaluru, where ANCs are effective and have vast experience in dealing with all kinds of cases.

“I have my batch mates in Mumbai and Bengaluru. I feel comfortable to send my team there to study the functioning of the ANCs to tap their skills for better services in Vizag. However, the project is still at an infant stage and will shortly be operational in full swing,” Srikanth said.

The ANC will initially have a team of one circle inspector and 10 constables.

There will be support staff like experts in cyber technology.

“Cyber technology experts are important in ANCs as drug peddlers are dependent on the digital world for everything. The cyber technicians’ support will help prepare strong digital evidence,” Srikanth added.

ANC will collect inputs on Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS), act on tip-offs, have a round-the-clock dedicated watch on drug mafia and liaising with all police stations, monitoring and supervising cases registered under NDPS Act. The ANC conducts secret raids based on information from the modus operandi of the investigated cases.

A senior police officer, who investigates drug cases, said an ANC is needed for cosmopolitan cities like Vizag where the youth, particularly students, software and the children of some high-end families are addicted to drugs.

Students from different parts of the cities and states come for studies, jobs and tours. Some are found to be peddling drugs by selling the same to local youth and elite sections of the society.

Recently, three youths were held for peddling drugs from Bengaluru and selling the same for Rs 4,500-Rs 5,000 per gram. The case is under investigation now.