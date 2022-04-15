Passengers fume as RTC hikes reservation charges

They were collected in the form of safety cess, amenity cess, reservation charges and revised charges for bus passes. — Representational image/DC

Hyderabad: Commuters have been dealt yet another blow by Telangana State Road Transport corporation (TSRTC), which silently increased reservation charges from Rs 20 to Rs 30. Although it came into effect on March 27, the corporation made no announcements to the effect.

Passengers were baffled when they went to book tickets in advance to enjoy a four-day weekend vacation.

Corporation officials maintain that advance reservation charges were last increased in 2016. Incidentally, this is the fourth fare hike by RTC since March 23.

According to M. Nagaeshwara Rao, former director of RTC board and a trade union leader, ‘this is nothing but unduly burdening travellers, who wish to book tickets in advance and avoid last-minute rush. It is sad that people who are planning a trip in advance are subject to such a burden. I hope the corporation will do away with reservation charges.”