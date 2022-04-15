Nation Other News 15 Apr 2022 Passengers fume as R ...
Nation, In Other News

Passengers fume as RTC hikes reservation charges

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 15, 2022, 10:03 am IST
Updated Apr 15, 2022, 10:53 am IST
Corporation officials maintain that advance reservation charges were last increased in 2016
They were collected in the form of safety cess, amenity cess, reservation charges and revised charges for bus passes. — Representational image/DC
 They were collected in the form of safety cess, amenity cess, reservation charges and revised charges for bus passes. — Representational image/DC

Hyderabad: Commuters have been dealt yet another blow by Telangana State Road Transport corporation (TSRTC), which silently increased reservation charges from Rs 20 to Rs 30. Although it came into effect on March 27, the corporation made no announcements to the effect.

Passengers were baffled when they went to book tickets in advance to enjoy a four-day weekend vacation.  

 

Corporation officials maintain that advance reservation charges were last increased in 2016. Incidentally, this is the fourth fare hike by RTC since March 23.

They were collected in the form of safety cess, amenity cess, reservation charges and revised charges for bus passes.

According to M. Nagaeshwara Rao, former director of RTC board and a trade union leader, ‘this is nothing but unduly burdening travellers, who wish to book tickets in advance and avoid last-minute rush. It is sad that people who are planning a trip in advance are subject to such a burden. I hope the corporation will do away with reservation charges.”

 

...
Tags: tsrtc bus fare hike, safety cess, amentiy cess, reservation charges, passengers unhappy rtc fare hike
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Revanth wrote an open letter to Union minister for tourism and culture G. Kishan Reddy on Thursday, alleging that during recent inspections carried out by FCI officials, it was found that around 2.26 lakh MTs of paddy, worth Rs 45 crore, had disappeared from rice mills. — DC file image

Revanth: CBI must probe paddy issue

The commissioner explained to the banking community on how the 23 accused entered the database through phishing mails, trojans and key-logger software. — Representational image/DC

Hyderabad police commissioner tells banks to protect public money

Abhishek’s wife along with his advocate J. Susheel Kumar brought lots of snacks and lunch boxes in a white cover but were not allowed to meet the accused till late in the evening. — Pixabay

Pudding & Mink drug case: Police get vital information

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has sought time to complete the technical operations to be able to suffice the demand. In effect, the board has ruled out completion of the works this summer. — Representational image/DC

Water shortage leaves Secunderabad Cantonment Board dry



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Protests over young student leader's murder in West Bengal; Police role under scanner

The police initiated a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code but no one has been arrested so far. (Representational Image/DC File)

Rahul Gandhi releases CM Stalin's autobiography 'Ungalil Oruvan'

Rahul Gandhi released Stalin's biography

Flight services resume from Puducherry to Hyderabad and Bengaluru

Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan travelled on the first flight to Hyderabad from Puducherry, on Sunday, after a two years gap. (ANI)

Plea over protection of Great Indian Bustard mentioned in Supreme Court

Great Indian Bustard. (Photo: PTI)

Coast Guard nabs 88 Bangla men with 360 kg fish in 3 boats

An Indian Coast Guard ship and a hovercraft with three Bangladeshi boats at sea. (Photo: by arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->