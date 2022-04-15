Nation Other News 15 Apr 2022 AP has learnt no les ...
Nation, In Other News

AP has learnt no lesson on industrial safety

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAMPAT G SAMARITAN
Published Apr 15, 2022, 12:18 am IST
Updated Apr 15, 2022, 12:18 am IST
The local licensing officer has no authority to inspect the industry whose establishment he or she has permitted
The injured in Porus Laboratories mishap receiving treatment at the new government hospital in Vijayawada on Thursday. — DC Image/C. Narayana Rao
 The injured in Porus Laboratories mishap receiving treatment at the new government hospital in Vijayawada on Thursday. — DC Image/C. Narayana Rao

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh government seems to have learnt no lesson with regard to ensuring industrial safety even after it witnessed a major mishap at LG Polymers in Visakhapatnam during May 2020, when 11 workers lost their lives.

This has resulted in another six people dying at Porus Laboratories near Eluru on Thursday.

 

In both these cases, lack of compliance with safety norms by respective industry managements, especially while handling hazardous chemicals, is the cause for deaths.

Sources privy to developments in Porus Labs say even though the reactor has a pressure gauge, temperature indicator and rupture disk, they all failed to work when the temperature rose to between 160–200 degrees C, resulting in the blast.

This clearly means lack of regular maintenance and periodic checks. As of now, nobody knows when the last inspection at Porus had been carried out.

 

Such negligence throws focus on “Ease of Doing Business” once again. The local licensing officer has no authority to inspect the industry whose establishment he or she has permitted. Only authorised officials from other districts selected through a software application at random can carry out inspections.

This rule appears strange, as the local licensing officer will not have any clue about what observations the inspection team from the other district has made. The officer also does not know about the compliance report submitted by the firm on observations of the inspection team.

 

It may be recalled that the state government had ordered audit by third party experts on pharma industries. The comments of these experts must also have been reviewed by the state.

Thursday’s mishap that claimed six lives at Porus Labs points to the lacunae in the whole exercise undertaken by the state government.

Surprisingly, the erstwhile Visakhapatnam district with high concentration of hazardous industries; has only one inspector of factories physically present. Another inspector works from Srikakulam, a deputy chief inspector too works from Srikakulam and a joint chief inspector of factories works from Vijayawada.

 

A senior official from factories department said, “Time has come for complete overhaul of the department. All vacant posts must be filled, as temporary adjustments by way of in-charge officers undermine regular inspections at industries, especially those dealing with hazardous materials. Officials must regularly inspect hazardous industries, along with their counterparts from other stakeholder departments, to ensure industrial safety in the state.”

...
Tags: porus laboraties mishap, six die at porus laboratories, lg polymers mishap
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Related Stories

Andhra Pradesh: Six killed, 12 injured in fire mishap at chemical factory

Latest From Nation

The agency officials will seek to know from where Soni had received money to set up a gold outlet. On getting permission from the court, the ED will prosecute Agarwal. — Representational image/PTI

ED widens probe into Sanjay Agarwal’s frauds

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan said that Jesus Christ showed great love for humanity and made the ultimate sacrifice for the well being of all people. — DC Image

CM, Governor recall sacrifice of Jesus Christ

Police said that a police picket has been set up at Sankhavaram village to monitor the situation. Kishore Kumar said that the injured were admitted to Government Hospital and after receiving complaints from the victims, a case would be registered. — Representational image/DC

Conflicts between two social groups at Sankhavaram

Merugu Nagarjuna said TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu has no right to speak about Ambedkar. Nagarjuna asked why the former CM did not erect Ambedkar statue during his tenure, instead of talking about him now. — Representational image/DC

125-feet Ambedkar statue in Vijayawada by next year



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Coast Guard nabs 88 Bangla men with 360 kg fish in 3 boats

An Indian Coast Guard ship and a hovercraft with three Bangladeshi boats at sea. (Photo: by arrangement)

I-T dept searches Chinese telecom major Huawei's office in Delhi, Bengaluru

Huawei said its operations in the country were

DGCA bars 90 SpiceJet pilots from flying 737 Max planes

DGCA has barred 90 SpiceJet pilots from operating the Boeing 737 Max aircraft after finding them not properly trained. (Representational image: PTI)

Rahul Gandhi releases CM Stalin's autobiography 'Ungalil Oruvan'

Rahul Gandhi released Stalin's biography

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->