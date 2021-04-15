Hyderabad: Power cuts hit prayers in Old City

There were minor interruptions in 55 feeders out of the 2,500 feeders in the Metro Zone, and this was also the case with three feeders in RR Zone. — Repreesntational image/DC

HYDERABAD: Residents across the Old City experienced intermittent power cuts during the first Taraweeh and Saheri (pre-dawn meal) timings on Tuesday night as also during the early hours of Wednesday.

The outages, in some localities, lasted a couple of hours.

With spells of heavy rain and gusty winds resulting in repeated disruptions of power supply, people in several localities like Chanchalguda, Hafiz Baba Nagar-A Block, Bandlaguda, Mehdipatnam, Nampally, and Red Hills had a hard time at night.

Residents complained on social media that the officials were not prompt in responding to their grievances. Spokesperson of Majlis Bachao Tahreek (MBT) Amjadullah Khan Khalid said there was no power supply in Chanchalguda the previous night.

Director of operations of the Telangana state southern power distribution company (TSSPDCL) J Srinivas Reddy clarified that the power supply from a few feeders was disrupted due to the heavy wind and gale.

He said there were minor interruptions in 55 feeders out of the 2,500 feeders in the Metro Zone, and this was also the case with three feeders in RR Zone. “Our officials and workers were monitoring the situation and engaged in restoring the power through the entire night,” he said.

The official said a large number of employees were suffering from the pandemic. “Yet, we are on job to provide uninterrupted supply to our consumers. We understand that people may face difficulties in summer and fasting days even if the supply is disrupted for a short while. We express our regrets to our valuable consumers.”