Nation Other News 15 Apr 2021 Azhar’s Abu Dh ...
Nation, In Other News

Azhar’s Abu Dhabi connect sparks controversy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 15, 2021, 12:31 am IST
Updated Apr 15, 2021, 12:31 am IST
Northern Warriors, a private cricket team based out of Abu Dhabi, has signed Azhar as their mentor in January, earlier this year
The HCA office bearers and legal experts pointed out that Azhar’s new assignment would attract provisions of conflict of interest. (DC file Photo)
 The HCA office bearers and legal experts pointed out that Azhar’s new assignment would attract provisions of conflict of interest. (DC file Photo)

Hyderabad: The gentleman’s game has got dirty. The ongoing controversy involving Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Mohd Azharuddin took a new turn on Wednesday, with other office bearers questioning the former India captain becoming a mentor for a cricket club in Abu Dhabi.

HCA secretary R. Vijayanand, vice president John Manoj and treasurer Surendra Agarwal, in a joint press statement, questioned Azhar’s action, which they alleged was “never shared with either the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) or the HCA.”

 

Northern Warriors, a private cricket team based out of Abu Dhabi, has signed Azhar as their mentor in January, earlier this year. The team, in its official Twitter handle @nwarriorst10 announced that the “stylish and skillful @azharflicks, former captain of Team India, will be mentoring Northern Warriors in the fourth edition of the Abu Dhabi @T10 league (sic).

It also posted a video of Azharuddin saying he was “extremely proud” to share that he would be mentoring the Northern Warriors squad, and keep a close watch on strategy and planning.

 

The HCA office bearers and legal experts pointed out that Azhar’s new assignment would attract provisions of conflict of interest. As per BCCI norms, no office bearer of the BCCI or its affiliated bodies should engage themselves with private bodies, endorse them, solicit advertisements or use their credibility for events not recognized by either the BCCI or the International Cricket Council (ICC). The Abu Dhabi T10 League is recognized by neither of the two apex cricketing bodies.

“Instead of focusing on the Cricket at Hyderabad, haven’t you chosen to be a Mentor to a Private Team in Dubai (at a T10 tournament) without sharing any information to either the HCA or the BCCI?” the HCA members asked Azhar.

 

The HCA office bearers also squarely blamed Azhar for “causing an embarrassing situation” for Justice Deepak Verma, by trying to implement his illegal decision to appoint the former Supreme Court judge as ombudsman. This, after Azhar bulldozed his way through the appointment of Justice Deepak Verma as HCA’s Ombudsman and Ethics Officer at the Association’s extended and then truncated Annual General Meeting on Sunday.

All appointments made by the HCA President are in contravention of established procedures of the HCA constitution and against its traditions, they said.

 

They reminded that the former Indian captain did not even sign minutes of the Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) till date but was indulging in mischievous acts of making appointments, issuing statements to media and writing letters to banks, quoting the AGM minutes.

Members of the Apex Council accused Azhar of “destroying the fabric of the HCA systematically so that you could have a junta rule.”

“However, we will not allow your undemocratic, authoritarian and destructive attitude and aptitude towards the Apex Council and the Association in general,” they stated.

 

They also accused Azhar of issuing identity cards to rank outsiders to take part in the AGM meeting.

The members also accused Azhar of “abrasive, crude and indecent behaviour in the (truncated) AGM held on March 28 this year.” Subsequently, “in the recent AGM-II (held on April 11) why did you run away instead of charging us? AGM-I and the AGM-II overwhelmingly rejected you.”

They also told Azhar: “The AGM has not endorsed you as the HCA’s representative at the BCCI and your self-declaration and proclamation is illegal, unconstitutional, unethical, undignified and unlawful.”

 

The office-bearers additionally contended that they went ahead with the November meeting without Azhar as he did not respond to requests to convene one.

...
Tags: mohammad azharuddin, hyderabad cricket association (hca) president, mentor for a cricket club in abu dhabi, bcci, international cricket council, abu dhabi t10 league, justice deepak verma, annual general meeting
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 15 April 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The petitioners told the court that both the states were not finalising the modalities for distribution of these personnel even after several years of the state bifurcation. — Representational image/PTI

Intermediate Board: TS, AP indicted by HC for delaying redistribution of employees

KCR was addressing a huge public meeting at Halia to campaign for the TRS party’s candidate Nomula Bhagat, son of deceased MLA. (Photo: Twitter @trspartyonline)

KCR: Won’t seek vote in 2023 if Nellikal project is incomplete

Addressing public meetings in Jadcherla and Achampet on Wednesday, Rama Rao urged the people to support TRS in the upcoming municipal polls. (Photo: Twitter @MinisterKTR)

With polls in mind, KTR launches development programmes in towns

From April 17 to 18, isolated places over north coastal AP and Yanam are very likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied with lightning. — Representational image/PTI

IMD warns of thunderstorms, lightning from today in Andhra Pradesh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

National Green Tribunal not vested with powers to examine validity of any law: SC

The court had in its February 18, 2019, order said: Therefore, it would be fallacious to state that the tribunal has powers of judicial review akin to that of a high court exercising constitutional powers under Article 226 of the Constitution of India. — AFP

COVID-19 surge: Passengers to Bengaluru will now need a negative test report

Senior officials in the Union health ministry said there is no need to panic as the government has ensured that there is no shortage of Covid-19 vaccines in the country. — DC Photo

Telangana HC hits out at state officials for ignoring its orders

The court, while disposing of the contempt appeal, observed that in the event of the district collector of Nalgonda facing any contempt proceedings in future, he shall on his own place a copy of this order along with the reply to the contempt petition for the perusal of the concerned court. — DC file photo

Drivers' unions oppose allowing white-plate vehicles as taxis under aggregator

Unions of taxi drivers and owners raised their objection to this decision as only yellow-plate vehicles had been allowed to be used for commercial purpose so far. (Representational image: DC file)

Yadadri queue complex by April 15, says Telangana CM

KCR witnessed a demo of lighting around the temple complex during nights. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham