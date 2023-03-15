Over 25000 classrooms to be constructed in next 3 years: Karnataka CM Bommai

Haveri/Koppal: In a move to boost infrastructure in government schools, the Karnataka state government has decided to construct more than 25,000 new classrooms in the next three years.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai while inaugurating the science laboratory under the Karnataka Model School Guidance programme and new classrooms at Konanakere village in Shiggaon taluk.

Speaking on the works undertaken in his home constituency, the Chief Minister stated that 151 classrooms are being constructed in his constituency with public participation, and 500 new classrooms would be built in the taluk in the next three years.

Ten PU colleges have been sanctioned in the Shiggaon Assembly constituency.

He added that the government had released Rs 280 crore for the construction of separate toilets for boys and girls in all government schools, with the works set to be completed by August 15.

In addition to the new classrooms, the government has also provided funds for the construction of tinkering labs in lines of the Centre's Atal Tinkering lab.

Earlier, at the convention of beneficiaries of state and central government schemes in Koppal district, the Chief Minister announced that about 100 new food processing units would soon be set up in the district.

He also highlighted the government's efforts to improve irrigation facilities in the region, citing the start of nine irrigation projects since he took charge as the Water Resource Minister.

The government has also allowed the filling of 41 tanks in Gangavathi taluk, while the Mulwadi, Chimmalagi, and Gutti Basavanna Lift Irrigation projects are being revived. Additionally, irrigation facilities are being provided to about seven lakh acres of land from the Tungabhadra scheme, Upper Thunga scheme, Singatalur scheme, and NLBC.

The Chief Minister also stressed the government's efforts to improve the lives of farmers, including the implementation of life insurance scheme with the government paying the premium amount of Rs 180 crore.