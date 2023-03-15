  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 15 Mar 2023 Over 25000 classroom ...
Nation, In Other News

Over 25000 classrooms to be constructed in next 3 years: Karnataka CM Bommai

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GURURAJ A PANIYADI
Published Mar 15, 2023, 1:37 pm IST
Updated Mar 15, 2023, 1:37 pm IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Twitter/@BSBommai)
 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Twitter/@BSBommai)

Haveri/Koppal: In a move to boost infrastructure in government schools, the Karnataka state government has decided to construct more than 25,000 new classrooms in the next three years.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai while inaugurating the science laboratory under the Karnataka Model School Guidance programme and new classrooms at Konanakere village in Shiggaon taluk.

Speaking on the works undertaken in his home constituency, the Chief Minister stated that 151 classrooms are being constructed in his constituency with public participation, and 500 new classrooms would be built in the taluk in the next three years.

Ten PU colleges have been sanctioned in the Shiggaon Assembly constituency.

He added that the government had released Rs 280 crore for the construction of separate toilets for boys and girls in all government schools, with the works set to be completed by August 15.

In addition to the new classrooms, the government has also provided funds for the construction of tinkering labs in lines of the Centre's Atal Tinkering lab.

Earlier, at the convention of beneficiaries of state and central government schemes in Koppal district, the Chief Minister announced that about 100 new food processing units would soon be set up in the district.

He also highlighted the government's efforts to improve irrigation facilities in the region, citing the start of nine irrigation projects since he took charge as the Water Resource Minister.

The government has also allowed the filling of 41 tanks in Gangavathi taluk, while the Mulwadi, Chimmalagi, and Gutti Basavanna Lift Irrigation projects are being revived. Additionally, irrigation facilities are being provided to about seven lakh acres of land from the Tungabhadra scheme, Upper Thunga scheme, Singatalur scheme, and NLBC.

The Chief Minister also stressed the government's efforts to improve the lives of farmers, including the implementation of life insurance scheme with the government paying the premium amount of Rs 180 crore.  

...
Tags: classrooms, karnataka chief minister b s yediyurappa, karnataka government schools
Location: India, Karnataka


Latest From Nation

Earlier Avinash Reddy reportedly requested the CBI to postpone the questioning in view of the ongoing Parliament session. –– Twitter

Viveka murder case: Avinash appears before CBI

Opposition MPs during a march from Parliament House to Enforcement Directorate (ED) office to submit a complaint over the Adani issue, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh

Police stop Opposition march to ED office over Adani issue at Vijay Chowk

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board managing director Dana Kishore said that there was no problem in the supply of fresh water to the city and the ORR zone.–– DC Image

Board to supply more drinking water by end of May

Polyethylene bags, which are made from petroleum, take more than 200-300 years to degrade in the soil, whereas biodegradable bags do within 90-120 days. –– Representational Image

Use biodegradable bags, avoid polythene ones: Experts



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending March 21

N. Balakrishna aka NBK is all set to appear on Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 this week Friday and Saturday.
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Delhi Police recovers medicines from actor Satish Kaushik's farmhouse

According to officials, police are waiting for the detailed autopsy report to ascertain the exact cause of Kaushik's death. Some medicines have been recovered from the farmhouse in southwest Delhi where Kaushik had attended the party on Wednesday. — By Arrangement

Well-planned cities will be key to India's growth: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a post-Budget webinar on ‘Urban Planning, Development and Sanitation’, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Asia's first woman loco pilot Surekha Yadav operates Vande Bharat Express

Asia's first woman loco pilot Surekha Yadav operates Solapur-CSMT Vande Bharat Express train, on Monday. She became the first woman loco pilot of Vande Bharat Express. (PTI Photo)

Portion of newly opened Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway damages

Damaged portion of the Bengaluru-Mysuru National Highway near Bidadi. (Photo by arrangement)

TMC Twitter account hacked, name changed to 'Yuga labs'

The official Twitter handle of All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) appears to be hacked as its name has been changed to 'Yuga labs'. (Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->