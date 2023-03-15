High Court tells Chiranjeevi to suspend construction works

In a setback for actor Chiranjeevi, the Telangana High Court on Tuesday ordered him not to go ahead with construction works on a disputed 595-square yard plot. (PTI file image)

HYDERABAD: In a setback for actor Chiranjeevi, the Telangana High Court on Tuesday ordered him not to go ahead with construction works on a disputed 595-square yard plot in Survey No.s 102 and 120 in Hakimpet village.

The plot was transferred to Chiranjeevi by the newly constituted Committee of Jubilee Hills Housing Co-operative Society in 2022, citing regularisation.

The society chairman B. Ravindranath and treasurer Nagaraju, made parties to the case, are alleged to have transferred the stray plot located behind the actor’s palatial bungalow, by collecting ₹ 64,000 per square yard.

A petition filed by society members Jampala Srikanth Babu, M. Prabhakar Rao and others said the society sold it for ₹ 3.83 crores while the market value was ₹ 20 crores.

Further, they said that the society had no authority over it as it was public land and vested with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

Rohit Pogula, counsel for the petitioners, told the single-judge bench of Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy that the managing committee of the housing society alienated the plot in question without approval.

Pogula also alleged that the registration authority had colluded with the managing committee for the purpose.

“Registrar did not pose a question to the president and treasurer of the society as to the capacity in which they are alienating the land in favour of Chiranjeevi,” Rohit Pogula argued.

Apprising the court that construction was underway, he sought orders to stop the activity and also restrictions not to further alienate the property.

The judge directed Chiranjeevi, GHMC and Jubilee Hills Housing Co-operative Society to file their counters and adjourned the case to April 25.