AP student dies by suicide at IIT-Madras, second incident in a month

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 15, 2023, 11:02 am IST
Updated Mar 15, 2023, 11:02 am IST
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (ANI)
 Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (ANI)

Chennai: A third-year B Tech student of Indian Institute of Technology, Madras died by suicide on Tuesday, said the police.

The deceased was identified as Vaipu Pushpak Sree Sai native of Andhra Pradesh. He was found hanging in his Alakananda hostel room on the IIT-Madras campus.

This is the second such suicide in a month reported at the institution, officials pointed out.

According to the police officials, Pushpak didn't attend yesterday's classes in the afternoon. His friends got suspicious and checked into his room. The room was locked from the inside. The students somehow opened the room and found him hanging.

"We are investigating this matter and further details are awaited," they said.

Kotturpuram Police have recorded the matter and sent the body to Royapet Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Following the incident, the institution has formed an internal inquiry committee to look into the incident.

"A standing Institute Internal Inquiry Committee, including elected student representatives, which has been recently constituted will look into such incidents," said the release by IIT Madras.

Madras IIT also mentioned their condolences to the Pushpak family and said the Pushpak family has been informed.

