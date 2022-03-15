Nation Other News 15 Mar 2022 SC stays Centre' ...
SC stays Centre's order banning telecast of Malayalam news channel 'MediaOne'

PTI
Published Mar 15, 2022, 3:46 pm IST
Updated Mar 15, 2022, 3:46 pm IST
The bench said that the news and current affairs channel will continue its operations as it was operating prior to the ban of telecast
The Supreme Court of India. (ANI File Photo)
 The Supreme Court of India. (ANI File Photo)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday stayed till further orders the January 31 order of the Centre banning telecast of Malayalam news channel 'MediaOne' on security grounds.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Vikram Nath said that the news and current affairs channel will continue its operations as it was operating prior to the ban of telecast.

 

The bench left the question open on whether content of files on the basis of which the ban order was passed be given to the channel to enable it to defend itself.

The top court asked the Centre to file a detailed counter affidavit by March 26 on the appeals filed by the channel against the High Court order.

On March 10, the top court had sought response from the Centre on the channel's plea of against the Kerala High Court order upholding the Centre's decision to ban its telecast on security grounds.

Location: India, Kerala


