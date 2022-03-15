Nation Other News 15 Mar 2022 No Crop Research Ins ...
Nation, In Other News

No Crop Research Institute to Rajamahendravaram

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 15, 2022, 11:56 pm IST
Updated Mar 16, 2022, 8:59 am IST
The AP government had requested Gov of India to set up a regional centre of Central Plantation Crop Research Institute (CPCRI), Kasaragod,
Kakinada: Question:  When did the government plan to set up an additional centre of Central Plantation Crop Research Institute at Rajamahendravaram and its estimated cost and the present status of the project and the time by which it is likely to be completed?

Margani Bharat, Rajamahendravaram MP

 

Answer: The government of Andhra Pradesh in 2015 had requested the Government of India to set up a regional centre of Central Plantation Crop Research Institute (CPCRI), Kasaragod, either in East or West Godavari of Andhra Pradesh. The government of Andhra Pradesh agreed to allot 18.71 acres of land for the establishment of regional centre of Central Plantation Crop Research Institute at Samalkot (East Godavari). However, due to lack of availability of land for setting up of such a centre, the proposal has been closed.

Narendra Singh Tomar, minister of agriculture and farmers welfare

 

