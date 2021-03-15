Nation Other News 15 Mar 2021 14 EFLU students det ...
Nation, In Other News

14 EFLU students detained for hunger-strike, released in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 15, 2021, 7:36 am IST
Updated Mar 15, 2021, 11:21 am IST
A student said that they were on a 24-hour hunger strike with a demand to open the campus and the library
A video grab shows English and Foreign Language students being forcibly detained outside the campus by the Osmania University police in Hyderabad on Sunday. — DC Image
 A video grab shows English and Foreign Language students being forcibly detained outside the campus by the Osmania University police in Hyderabad on Sunday. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: Fourteen students of English Foreign Language University (EFLU) were briefly taken into preventive custody by the Osmania University police Sunday evening when they were on a hunger strike near the campus entrance seeking its reopening.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, a student said that they were on a 24-hour hunger strike with a demand to open the campus and the library. The demand was based on a survey conducted by EFLU students with a total of 845 respondents, in which 522 had said they were in urgent need of hostel accommodation.

 

"As per the administration's request, the students had submitted a detailed proposal seeking that students should be allowed to return to the campus considering that only 50 per cent of the students can be called back as per the UGC guidelines. Even after we submitted our proposal on February 18, the administration did not want to meet us and gave no follow-ups on the proposal,” said a representative of the EFLU students' action committee.

“Moreover, they released a circular about 'in-person classes' on February 18. We never demanded the resumption of in-person classes in the first place. We are only seeking hostel and other facilities which students need," the representative said.

 

On Sunday, around 5:30 pm, a team from Osmania University police, including women constables, arrived at the university gates and picked up the students for detention.

"They were blocking the road with their dharna and we had to detain them as their protest was affecting the election bandobast. We detained 14 students under preventive custody," said OU police inspector L. Ramesh Naik. They were all released after some time.

...
Tags: eflu students 24-hour hunger strike, 14 eflu students detained, eflu students demand opening campus library, eflu students sought hostel accommodation, eflu students want only hostel but no classes
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The different kinds of trees and the close proximity to Mir Alam Tank draws the birds towards the zoo. — Twitter

Migratory birds go back from Hyderabad's Nehru zoological park

News

Six labourers killed in hit and run accident in AP's Gollapalli

When AP had paid salaries for five years from 2015 to 2019 through cheques, it is incomprehensible as to why it had to change the payment system. — Representational image

BRAOU registrar says AP government must pay salaries

Though Balakrishna campaigned for more than a week in Hindupur, he failed to impress voters. — By arrangement

Balayya’s campaign could not save TD in Hindupur



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Indian-origin doctor is global coordinator for US President's Malaria Initiative

In the face of an 'unprecedented' crisis, Panjabi said he was humbled by the challenges the US the world faced to build back better. (Image credit: Twitter/@rajpanjabi)

CBSE issues guidelines for class 9, 11 exams; academic session begin from April 1

The CBSE has directed schools under it to take steps to identify and resolve learning gaps, and conduct examinations for Classes 9 and 11 by following COVID-19 safety protocols (Pictures used for representational purposes only)

COVID vaccine to cost Rs 250 per dose in private hospitals

Government health facilities which will be used as CVCs include medical college hospitals, district hospitals, sub divisional hospitals, CHCs, PHCs, health sub centres and health and wellness centres. (AP)

Jayati Ghosh named by UN to high-level advisory board on economic, social affairs

Jayati Ghosh (Photo credit : Wikipedia)

Ulfa-I threatens to take 'ultimate step' next week on 2 captive employees of Quippo

Though the exact whereabouts of the kidnapped employees were not known to police, security sources feared that they have been taken to neighbouring Myanmar where a united front of banned outfit United National Liberation Front of Western South East Asia (UNLFWSEA) and other rebel bodies have their base camps. — Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham