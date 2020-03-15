 LIVE !  :  Evacuees who tested negative for the novel coronavirus pose for a group photo at the ITBP quarantine facility in Chhawla, New Delhi. (Image- PTI) Coronavirus Live: 107 test positive; Maharashtra highest with 32 confirmed cases
 
Don't come to Shirdi: Saibaba Trust appeals to devotees

ANI
Published Mar 15, 2020, 5:31 pm IST
Updated Mar 15, 2020, 5:47 pm IST
Saibaba Trust Appeals in view of coronavirus outbreak
Arun Dogre, Chief Executive Officer of Shri Sai Baba sansthan trust (ANI)
Mumbai:Shri Sai Baba sansthan trust on sunday appealed to devotees to postpone their visit to Shirdi for a few days in view of coronavirus outbreak in the country.

"As per the directives of the government, I request the devotees to postpone their visit to Shirdi for a few days," said Arun Dogre, Chief Executive Officer of Shri Sai Baba sansthan trust, Shirdi.

 

On Saturday, the Siddhivinayak temple located in Prabhadevi has instructed all its employees to wear masks, while hand sanitizers have been provided to everyone inside the temple.

Speaking to ANI,Siddhivinayak trust chairman , Adesh Bandekar had said, "We are providing sanitizers to all the devotees in the temple and where they stand in a queue holding the railings, are being cleaned in every 30 minutes."

Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city, has so far spread to more than 100 countries infecting over 1,20,000 people. In India, 107 persons, including foreign nationals were tested positive till March 15 at 12 pm.

...
Tags: shirdi sai baba, coronavirus (covid-19), siddhivinayak temple
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


