Kishan flags off extended train service from Dharmavaram to Machilipatnam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 15, 2023, 12:29 am IST
Updated Feb 15, 2023, 12:29 am IST
Union Tourism and Culture Minister G. Krishnan Reddy flagged off the inaugural train service from Dharmavaram to Machilipatnam (Image Source: Twitter/@kishanreddybjp)
VIJAYAWADA: Union Tourism and Culture Minister G. Krishnan Reddy flagged off the inaugural train service from Dharmavaram to Machilipatnam at the railway station here on Tuesday.

The South Central Railway’s Vijayawada division extended Train 17215/17216 Vijayawada-Dharmavaram-Vijayawada daily express service up to Machilipatnam railway station from Tuesday.

Officials said the primary maintenance of the extended rakes would be done at Machilipatnam.

The minister said the nation was moving forward with the principle of ‘Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas-Sabka Vishwas-Sabka Prayas’ by implementing inclusive growth and all-around development of the states, under the leadership of PM Modi.

The minister asserted that the extension of the Dharmavaram-Vijayawada express train up to Machilipatnam would be a major boon to the people of the two districts, also as it provided rail connectivity to important cities in the Rayalaseema region.

Kishan Reddy said the Centre made a record allocation of Rs 8,406 crore to AP in the Union Budget 2023-24 and introduced the high-speed Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam for the benefit of both Telugu states on the eve of the Sankranti festival.

“There were proposals to introduce a new train service from Machilipatnam to Tirupati as also an extension of the Vijayawada-Shirdi train to Machilipatnam and redevelopment of Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram and Gudur railway stations on par with the facilities in airports.

Member of Parliament, V. Balashowry, pleaded for a new train service from Machilipatnam to Tirupati and the developing of the Tenali-Machilipatnam railway segment.

