  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 15 Feb 2023 EC’s draft ele ...
Nation, In Other News

EC’s draft electoral rolls published for MLC polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RACHEL DAMMALA
Published Feb 16, 2023, 12:30 am IST
Updated Feb 16, 2023, 12:54 am IST
A draft of the electoral rolls has been posted on the GHMC office Notice Board in view of the MLC elections on March 13. The list consists of 118 voters and two proposed polling stations on the GHMC head office premises. (File Photo)
 A draft of the electoral rolls has been posted on the GHMC office Notice Board in view of the MLC elections on March 13. The list consists of 118 voters and two proposed polling stations on the GHMC head office premises. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) issued the schedule for the biennial elections to two seats of the Telangana Legislative Council one from the Teachers’ Constituency and another from the Local Authorities’ Constituency.

A draft of the electoral rolls has been posted on the GHMC office Notice Board in view of the MLC elections on March 13. The list consists of 118 voters and two proposed polling stations on the GHMC head office premises.

Draft rolls will be available at the office of the ERO and additional commissioner (Elections) for verification and filing of claims (Form 17) and objections (Form 7), if any, until February 23 at the GHMC head office. The final electoral roll will be published on February 25.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad district election officer and GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar on Wednesday appointed 12 nodal officers for election duties, including preparations and printing of ballot paper, arrangement of ballot boxes, election material procurement, IT-related issues, live webcasting, training, model code of conduct, law and order, among others.

The last date for filing of nominations will be February 23, while the last date for withdrawal of nominations will be February 27. Polling will be held on March 13, while counting of votes will be taken up on March 16.  

 

...
Tags: election commission of india (eci), telangana legislative council, greater hyderabad municipal corporation (ghmc), ghmc commissioner d.s. lokesh kumar
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Turkish rescue workers stand by a collapsed building in Adiyaman, southern Turkey, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Hyderabadis band together to send essentials to quake-hit Turkey, Syria

TD leaders, including former minister Nakka Anand Babu and MLC P. Ashok Babu, met Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena (in picture) at the secretariat in Velagapudi. (DC)

TD complains to SEC on irregularities in MLC elections

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi says ties with BRS not strained, hails KCR for TS development. (Photo: Twitter)

Asad on SC order: Hyderabad cricket glory will return

Women poll officials collect EVMs and other election material for the Tripura Assembly elections on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Tripura Assembly elections scheduled for Thursday



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

What to Watch for week ending February 21

‘The Night Manager’ has been one of the best shows in recent times. It is a recipient of multiple awards as well. (Image credit: Hotstar)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

India dreams big, has courage to reach it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributes title deeds to eligible beneficiaries of newly declared revenue villages at Malkhed of Kalaburagi district. (DC Photo)

Christmas inspires us to treat each other with love and kindness: President Murmu

File photo of President Droupadi Murmu. (Photo: PTI)

Bengal Governor to visit Mother Teresa's tomb

The Bengal Governor, who is known for his fondness of the state and its people, has recently performed 'Hate Khari' (a ritual to learn Bengali alphabet ), on the occasion of Saraswati Puja this Thursday. — ANI

PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away at 99, kin join to do last rites

Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries mortal remains of his mother Heeraben Modi, who passed away at the age of 100, in Gandhinagar, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (PTI)

Will get married when right girl comes along: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', at Hiranagar in Kathua district, Sunday. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->