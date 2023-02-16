EC’s draft electoral rolls published for MLC polls

A draft of the electoral rolls has been posted on the GHMC office Notice Board in view of the MLC elections on March 13. The list consists of 118 voters and two proposed polling stations on the GHMC head office premises. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) issued the schedule for the biennial elections to two seats of the Telangana Legislative Council one from the Teachers’ Constituency and another from the Local Authorities’ Constituency.

Draft rolls will be available at the office of the ERO and additional commissioner (Elections) for verification and filing of claims (Form 17) and objections (Form 7), if any, until February 23 at the GHMC head office. The final electoral roll will be published on February 25.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad district election officer and GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar on Wednesday appointed 12 nodal officers for election duties, including preparations and printing of ballot paper, arrangement of ballot boxes, election material procurement, IT-related issues, live webcasting, training, model code of conduct, law and order, among others.

The last date for filing of nominations will be February 23, while the last date for withdrawal of nominations will be February 27. Polling will be held on March 13, while counting of votes will be taken up on March 16.