NGT directs Andhra Pradesh to stop works on three dams in Chittoor

The government has taken up construction of three reservoirs as part of the Galeru-Nagari and Handri-Niva projects and informed the NGT that about the same but as part of extension of existing projects and had ruled out any impact on the environment. — PTI

VIJAYAWADA: The National Green Tribunal directed the state government to stop construction works on the three reservoirs in Chittoor district.

The NGT also questioned the government as to how it could take up works without obtaining environmental clearance and also by not carrying out out environment impact assessment.

It was of the opinion that just has how important it is to have drinking water, it is equally important to safeguard the environment.

The NGT asked the government to take up such works only after taking environmental clearance.

The government has taken up construction of three reservoirs as part of the Galeru-Nagari and Handri-Niva projects and informed the NGT that about the same but as part of extension of existing projects and had ruled out any impact on the environment.