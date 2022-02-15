Nation Other News 15 Feb 2022 NGT directs Andhra P ...
Nation, In Other News

NGT directs Andhra Pradesh to stop works on three dams in Chittoor

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 15, 2022, 2:15 am IST
Updated Feb 15, 2022, 6:55 am IST
The NGT questioned the government as to how it could take up works without obtaining environmental clearance
The government has taken up construction of three reservoirs as part of the Galeru-Nagari and Handri-Niva projects and informed the NGT that about the same but as part of extension of existing projects and had ruled out any impact on the environment. — PTI
 The government has taken up construction of three reservoirs as part of the Galeru-Nagari and Handri-Niva projects and informed the NGT that about the same but as part of extension of existing projects and had ruled out any impact on the environment. — PTI

VIJAYAWADA: The National Green Tribunal directed the state government to stop construction works on the three reservoirs in Chittoor district.

The NGT also questioned the government as to how it could take up works without obtaining environmental clearance and also by not carrying out out environment impact assessment.

 

It was of the opinion that just has how important it is to have drinking water, it is equally important to safeguard the environment. 

The NGT asked the government to take up such works only after taking environmental clearance. 

The government has taken up construction of three reservoirs as part of the Galeru-Nagari and Handri-Niva projects and informed the NGT that about the same but as part of extension of existing projects and had ruled out any impact on the environment.

 

...
Tags: ngt, three dams construction chittoor district
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 15 February 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

School boys walk along a road on the backdrop of a wall mural in New Delhi on February 14, 2022. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

Active COVID-19 cases in country decline to 4,23,127

Mamata Banerjee (PTI)

Day after reaching out to KCR, Stalin, Mamata wants Congress out of plan

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel pay tribute to those who were killed in the 2019 suicide bombing attack by militants in Pulwama, at a memorial in Lethpora, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the attack. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)

'Sacrifice moved Indians': PM, nation hail martyrs

Chief Justice Prashanth Kumar Mishra (Fourth from left) with new HC judges (from left) Venkateswarlu Nimmagadda, Satti Subba Reddy, Vaddiboyana Sujatha, Ravi Cheemalapati, Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad, Konakanti Sreenivasa Reddy, and Tarlada Rajasekhar Rao (DC)

CJ administers oath of office to seven new judges in AP High Court



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurates viewing deck at Dadar

The deck, named Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Smruti viewing deck, is near Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai's Dadar. (Photo: Twitter/@AUThackeray)

Udupi Paryaya festival to remain low-key amid COVID restrictions

The illuminated Udupi Sri Krishna Math at Udupi. (DC)

Retired HC Judge K L Manjunath no more

Retired High Court judge Justice K L Manjunath. (DC Image)

SC collegium recommends Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari as Madras HC Chief Justice

Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, Madras High Court new Chief Justice. (Photo: PTI)

Railway suspends NTPC, Level 1 exams after protests by aspirants

Prayagraj: Aspirants block railway tracks during their protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam 2021, in Prayagraj. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->