Doctors cite excuses to avert transfer

The doctors and health personnel have urged the state government to effect transfers of only those who are willing to shift their present posts. (Representational image/DC)

Vijayawada: A row has erupted over transfer of doctors and health personnel in the state health department. Several of those who want to avoid transfer are citing health issues either for them or for their family members.

The health, medical and family welfare department recently issued guidelines to transfer regular employees through orders to be implemented from Feb. 1 to 28. Those who completed five years in one slot would be transferred elsewhere.

Some are willing to shift to a new place of work. Many doctors and other health personnel are unwilling to do so. They are citing medical grounds like health complications either for them or to their family members to thwart a transfer from the present slot.

Rules say those having such medical grounds can be transferred to places where such facilities are available.

Principals of government medical colleges are facing pressure from those who want to avoid a transfer, with requests for issue of certificates to the effect that there were medical grounds to hold back the transfer in such and such cases.

A senior government doctor said, “The teaching doctors are after principals and medical superintendents in government medical colleges and hospitals to issue such a certificate. They are using every tactic and even offering a bribe to get such a certificate.”

Moreover, those who are working on deputation at state or district headquarters for a long time are again coming up with one or other excuse to avoid transfer. Some are claiming that they are the officer-bearers of a recognised association.

As this practice is widely prevalent all over the state, it is seriously affecting the health services. Those who are on deputation are unwilling to go back to their original place of posting. This is resulting in a situation in which those who are working in such health centres are taking the burden of their colleagues for years.

A PHC medical officer said, “Out of three posts lying vacant at our health centre, only one is vacant. Two medical personnel went on deputation long ago and this resulted in the additional burden being taken by the rest of staff."

As such a resistance is on across the state for a long time, there could be no proper implementation of government health schemes or monitoring of health programmes in the state. This is seriously affecting the delivery of public health in the state.

The doctors and health personnel have urged the state government to effect transfers of only those who are willing to shift their present posts. “Allow others to work in their present slots until the Covid pandemic subsides,” is the excuse that is being cited to avert transfers.