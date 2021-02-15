TTD to let darshan ticket holders witness Brahmotsavam on February 19

The officials discussed at length how to verify pilgrims with tickets at Alipiri itself before allowing them in. — TTD website

NELLORE: With Covid-19 restrictions now being relaxed, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) had decided to celebrate Radha Sapthami – the one-day mini Brahmotsavam – on February 19 by taking out Saptha Vahanas in a procession along the four Mada streets. However, only pilgrims with darshan tickets will be allowed to have Darshan on these streets.

During the lockdown in the wake of Covid pandemic last year, TTD had organised all major Utsavams, including the 2020 annual and Navarathri Brahmotsavams, only in Ekantam. Even Vahana Sevas were in Ekantam.

Since Radha Sapthami on February 19 is going to be the first mega-festival after relaxation of Covid restrictions, TTD authorities, including security and police officials, on Sunday reviewed arrangements to be made at Tirumala on the occasion. Devasthanams CVSO Gopinath Jatti, along with Tirupati Urban SP Venkatappala Naidu, inspected the four Mada streets, Vahana Mandapam, parking areas and other facilities on Sunday.

They discussed at length how to verify pilgrims with tickets at Alipiri itself before allowing them in, the security arrangements to be made at various entry and exit points, in galleries, and so on.

ASP Muniramaiah, DSP Sri Prabhakar, VGOs Manohar and Prabhakar, TTD vigilance and security officials were present at the meeting.

TTD is also scheduled to conduct Kunda Kusumarchana on Monday evening at Dhyanaramam in SV Vedic University premises in Tirupati as part of Magha Masa festivities. Unique Abhsihekam with jasmines will be performed for the mammoth Shiva Linga amid chanting of the Lord’s Trisati Namams. This Pooja invokes the Rudra Roopa of Lord Shiva, seeking protection of humanity from calamities and dreadful diseases.

The programme will be telecast live on SVBC between 7 pm and 8 pm.