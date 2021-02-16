No mixopathy, we’ve enough docs, says IMA

IMA said it will fight the menace of mixopathy by all means including any legal battle, political lobbying and massive sustained struggle. (Photo: DC/ Murali Krishna)

Hyderabad: The Indian Medical Association on Monday called on all Allopathic doctors to continue their protests against the ‘mixopathy’ plans of the Central government that seek a convergence of traditional medicine such as Ayurveda, Unani and Homoeopathy with Allopathic care.

The IMA, which was strongly opposed to these plans from day one, on Monday said one of the reasons that the government gave for promoting mixopathy was shortage of doctors in rural areas and that the organisation was readying to attend to this issue.

In a release, the IMA said, “As the government is repeatedly saying that lack of doctors is the reason for mixopathy, we are preparing a list of junior doctors ready to serve in any part of this country as per the pay scales of the Central government and for that we are preparing and inviting applications for the same from willing junior doctors. We will submit a list of 1,500 IMA doctors, who are willing to work in any part of the India.”

The IMA also called on its members to continue their protests, educate people over the dangers of mixopathy and create awareness in the society on this issue. It also said it will fight the menace of mixopathy by all means including any legal battle, political lobbying and massive sustained struggle.