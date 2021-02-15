Nation Other News 15 Feb 2021 Lorry driver first t ...
Nation, In Other News

Lorry driver first to rescue survivors in the Kurnool road accident

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 15, 2021, 4:08 am IST
Updated Feb 15, 2021, 4:08 am IST
Farooq said that he was in total shock and raised an alarm immediately after recovering from the shock after the collision
The lorry was proceeding from Warangal to Tadipatri when the minibus, coming from the opposite direction, lost control and jumped the road divider and hit the lorry. (Photo:PTI)
 The lorry was proceeding from Warangal to Tadipatri when the minibus, coming from the opposite direction, lost control and jumped the road divider and hit the lorry. (Photo:PTI)

KURNOOL: If the minibus had not came in front of the wheels of his lorry, it could have flown off and fallen down a 40 feet height bridge, said lorry driver Farooq, who was in a deep shock at the ghastly accident which killed 14 people at Madharpur village on National Highway 44 in the early hours of Sunday.

The lorry was proceeding from Warangal to Tadipatri when the minibus, coming from the opposite direction, lost control and jumped the road divider and hit the lorry, he said.

 

Farooq said that he was in total shock and raised an alarm immediately after recovering from the shock after the collision. He rushed to the villagers to come and help rescue the survivors.

With their help, he said, survivors were taken out even before the police reached the spot.

...
Tags: kurnool accident, minibus lorry accident, 14 killed in kurnool road accident, lorry driver comes to rescue
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kurnool


Latest From Nation

People of interior villages say that the officials are not taking a serious view of incidents of tigers attacking humans. — Representational image

Villagers worried over tiger visits to villages as streams in forests dry up

It is said that there was no choice for receiving nominations from the women from BC category for the ward as the nomination period was over. — DC Representational image

Man files nomination in BC women reservation ward

Calling the shots around Charminar and Mecca Masjid are goons and self-styled pahelwans, who collect mamool. — DC Image

Footpath mamool mafia thrives as hawkers back at Charminar

The officials discussed at length how to verify pilgrims with tickets at Alipiri itself before allowing them in. — TTD website

TTD to let darshan ticket holders witness Brahmotsavam on February 19



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

First bodies recovered from Indian flood disaster tunnel

The corpses of three victims were retrieved from the tunnel, where at least 30 people are thought to have been trapped by mud and rocks (Twitter@VyvahareHarshal)

India, China reach pact to pull back troops in Pangong lake area in Ladakh: Rajnath

The defence minister said implementation of the pact will substantially restore the situation. (Picture used for representational purposes/PTI)

ASHA health worker death in AP is not due to COVID: Post-mortem report

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image source: Serum Institute of India)

Bombay HC judge who gave controversial verdicts takes oath as its additional judge

Justice Ganediwala's earlier tenure as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court ended on Friday and took oath as the high court's additional judge for one more year (PTI)

10 fall ill after drinking contaminated water in Kosigi

The villagers alleged that River Tungabhadra water was supplied to the people without proper filtration by the Rural Water Supply department. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham