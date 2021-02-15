Lorry driver first to rescue survivors in the Kurnool road accident

The lorry was proceeding from Warangal to Tadipatri when the minibus, coming from the opposite direction, lost control and jumped the road divider and hit the lorry. (Photo:PTI)

KURNOOL: If the minibus had not came in front of the wheels of his lorry, it could have flown off and fallen down a 40 feet height bridge, said lorry driver Farooq, who was in a deep shock at the ghastly accident which killed 14 people at Madharpur village on National Highway 44 in the early hours of Sunday.

The lorry was proceeding from Warangal to Tadipatri when the minibus, coming from the opposite direction, lost control and jumped the road divider and hit the lorry, he said.

Farooq said that he was in total shock and raised an alarm immediately after recovering from the shock after the collision. He rushed to the villagers to come and help rescue the survivors.

With their help, he said, survivors were taken out even before the police reached the spot.