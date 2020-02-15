Nation Other News 15 Feb 2020 Making efforts to di ...
Nation, In Other News

Making efforts to disembark Indians from Diamond Princess, Indian Embassy says

PTI
Published Feb 15, 2020, 12:58 pm IST
Updated Feb 15, 2020, 12:59 pm IST
Authorities confirmed that 218 people, including three Indians, have been infected with nCov2019
The quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess anchors at the Yokohama Port. AP Photo
 The quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess anchors at the Yokohama Port. AP Photo

Tokyo: The Indian Embassy in Japan on Saturday said it is making efforts to disembark all the Indians on board the cruise ship moored off the Japanese coast after the end of the quarantine period as authorities confirmed that 218 people, including three Indians, have been infected with the deadly disease on the ship.

A total of 138 Indians, including 132 crew and 6 passengers, were among the 3,711 people on board the quarantined ship that arrived at the Japanese coast earlier this month.

 

It was quarantined after a passenger who de-boarded last month in Hong Kong was found to be the carrier of the COVID-19 on the ship.

The Indian Embassy is in contact with Japanese authorities, the ship management company and Indian nationals on board the ship.

“We have continued our efforts with all of them for early disembarkation of our nationals after the end of the quarantine period and subject to favourable results of their tests for COVID - 19,” an embassy official told PTI on Saturday.

A third Indian crew on board a cruise ship off the Japanese coast tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of Indians infected with COVID-19 to three.

The embassy has contacted all three Indian nationals who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently receiving treatment at medical facilities.

“Their health conditions have been confirmed to be stable and improving. Embassy is also in constant contact with the relevant Japanese authorities to ensure the well-being of all Indian nationals on-board the ship,” it said.

The embassy also sent an email to all Indian nationals on board the ship, assuring them of all help and assistance.

They are also requested to follow the Japanese government's health and quarantine protocols, the embassy said on its Facebook page.

...
Tags: diamond princess, indian embassy, china coronavirus anger, ncov


Related Stories

Japan lets some passengers leave quarantine ship Diamond Princess

Latest From Nation

File Photo.

Film critic Kathi Mahesh attacked by Bajrang Dal activists

File Photo

Shah Faesal booked under PSA

PTI file photo

Metro event snub: Mamata didi feel hogayi

Representional image (PTI file image)

Gujarat college girls stripped to check menstruation, NCW steps in



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

The JVC HA-FX9BT features a short cable with the inline microphone located near the right earbud.
 

Pre-booking for Samsung Galaxy S20 series has begun; prices starting at Rs 66,999

Galaxy S20 series comes with several world first camera innovations allowing stunning image and video quality.
 

Everything you need to know about Rein Games; a platform helping you earn real cash

Rein Games business model aims at creating original concept-based real money games that are to be played for a stake in return of a platform fee. 
 

Millionaire bids whopping USD 360,000 for rare Nintendo PlayStation prototype

The prototype has a slot for Super Famicom and Super Nintendo games, along with CD-ROM drive that lets you play music CDs.
 

Review: Kal, Imtiaz Ali’s films were irritating. Aaj, they are insufferable

Love Aaj kal: Is that a prelude to a kiss or a quarrel?
 

STM Wireless PowerBank review: So good, it sucks!

Design-wise, the STM Wireless PowerBank features the regular brick-like form factor.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Film critic Kathi Mahesh attacked by Bajrang Dal activists

File Photo.

BJP sharpens attack on TRS

Krishna Saagar Rao

Bhima Koregaon case transferred to NIA court

Representational image (ANI photo)

Hardik Patel's wife unable to bear separation from missing husband

Hardik Patel (PTI file photo)

CRPF pays tributes to jawans killed in Pulwama attack

Students pay tribute to the martyred CPPF jawans, who lost their lives in a suicide bomber attack in Pulwama last year, at a school in Jammu, on Friday. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham